This Diwali, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor had a candid interaction with the Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as they discussed a panoply of topics including their journeys, life, stock market and each other’s success mantras.

When asked what he wanted from the New Year, Jhunjhunwala’s response was as profound as it was succinct. He said he just needs happiness, contentment, health and satisfaction from this New Year.

“I just pray to God to keep me happy, content, healthy and satisfied. Wealth and success is temporary and transient. What I would like to ask and pray to God is give me contentment and happiness, not to envy others and treat others well,” Jhunjhunwala told the ‘Ek Villain’ actor.

Elaborating on his dream of becoming an ace investor, the Big Bull cited verses from Bhagwad Gita emphasising that one should always put in the efforts without worrying about the end result. He said it is fine to put in right efforts and fail because there is no guarantee of success but labouring to achieve one’s objectives is under the control of the individual.

“Dreams are dreams. Humans should come to terms with the fact that defeat is a part of life. In Gita it is written, the efforts may be ours, but the results are His (God’s). So long as I have made the right efforts and not succeeded, it is fine. I don’t make the pretensions of being the God or of being omniscient to foresee defeat or be certain about results. The world is an ocean and I’m just a small drop in it. My existence is not permanent so I don’t get demotivated if something is denied to me or some results don’t go my way,” Jhunjhunwala said.

Money is something we must value and respect: Shraddha Kapoor

Responding to Jhunjhunwala’s question on what money means to her, Shraddha said she had been taught the value of respecting money by her father. She said that her father told her that regardless of how much one earns, whether Re 1, 50 paisa or Rs 10,000, one should value them equally and not take them for granted.

“I think money is something that is absolutely essential to survival. Money is also something that must be shared. Money is something we must respect and value,” Kapoor said.

Stock market allocation should be on the lines of other investments: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Kapoor also sought tips from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala for starting investments in the stock markets. He replied stock investing is a full-time profession as it requires to be monitored more than other investments. He explained one should plan their stock market allocations in the same way they plan other investments such as buying a house or other regular income plans.

On being about opportunity in personal and body care segment, Rakesh said the upside to the market is limitless as spending on make up and grooming has gone through the roof. Kapoor had asked for Rakesh’s opinion on her investment in the personal care company My Glamm.

Rakesh responded saying he could not be specific about the company without driving into its details but given the demand in urban, semi urban and rural areas, the outlook for personal care companies is positive.