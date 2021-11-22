On November 20, Punjab Police increased the security of Hindu leaders and the Sangh branch in Tarn Taran, Punjab, after a report of intelligence agencies pointed towards a possible terror attack in the city. As per a report in Hindi daily Jagran, the police raided and checked the Gandhi Municipal Park. People were also made aware of the security protocols. Several spots of the city were equipped with checking points, and the Police personnel have been asked to stay armed.

Checking points have been in place since Saturday night at several locations, including Bohri Chowk, Tehsil Chowk, Char Khamba Chowk, Old Anaj Mandi, Muradpur Road, around Mata Ganga Girls College and in the area adjacent to the ​​Khalsapur Road. Sub Inspector Satnam Singh, ASI Nirmal Singh, Prabhjit Singh, Kartar Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Sukhwant Singh, Charanjit Singh, Hansa Singh, Gurbhej Singh have been given the responsibility to maintain law and order in the city.

RSS Shakha’s security increased

RSS organizes Shakha at Gandhi Park. Taking a serious note of the security threat, SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh, DSP Barjinder Singh, Additional SHO of Thana City Baljeet Kaur, took stock of the security at the park, as per the report.

Security deployed for Hindu leaders

As per reports, six ASI rank officers and six constables have been deployed outside the residence of Chaudhary Hans Raj, the district RSS chief, Ram Lal Hans, district president BJP, and Ashwani Kukku, vice president of Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray.

Police denied specific threat to Hindu leaders

OpIndia reached out to Barjinder Singh, DSP City, Tarn Taran for more information on the matter. Singh denied any specific intelligence input of possible attack on Hindu leaders in the city. He said, “The reports of specific threat on Hindu leaders is incorrect. The security has been increased in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of repealing the farm laws.” He added that the security had been further increased after the grenade attack outside the Army camp in Pathankot. When we asked about the media reports suggesting a threat to the security of Hindu leaders, he said, “I cannot comment on why they have published the report.”

Previous threats on RSS and Hindu leaders in Punjab

This is not the first time intelligence agencies gave input about possible terror attacks on RSS Shakhas and Hindu leaders in Punjab. In 2018, security for 900 Shakhas was increased amidst intelligence reports of possible terror attacks. At that time, special arrangements were made for RSS Shakhas in Pathankot and Gurdaspur.