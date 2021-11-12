Friday, November 12, 2021
Justice Chandrachud led Supreme Court bench warns Army of contempt over permanent commission for women

ASG Sanjay Jain appearing for the Army Chief of Staff said that an affidavit had been filed related to the matter and the conduct of the women was considered while rejecting the permanent commission grant for them.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Indian Express
The Supreme Court of India warned the Army of contempt action in a plea filed against Army Chief of Staff MM Naravane related to permanent commission for women. The SC bench was led by Justice Chandrachud and comprised of Justice AS Bopanna as well.

The plea was filed over an alleged delay in granting permanent commission to women. ASG Sanjay Jain appearing for the Army Chief of Staff said that an affidavit had been filed related to the matter and the conduct of the women was considered while rejecting the same.

Justice Chandrachud said, “We had said that all the women who cleared 60% shall be given a permanent commission, you can’t now say 60% + fitness + Conduct, resolve it from your end so we can close the contempt.” The Justice had also said, “The army might be supreme in its own right but the constitutional court is equally supreme.”

The case relates to a plea filed by 72 women alleging that they had been denied permanent commission even after scoring 60% in the special no. 5 Selection Board.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

