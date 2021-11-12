The Supreme Court of India warned the Army of contempt action in a plea filed against Army Chief of Staff MM Naravane related to permanent commission for women. The SC bench was led by Justice Chandrachud and comprised of Justice AS Bopanna as well.

Justice DY Chandrachud led bench indicates that it is going to hold the Army guilty for contempt for not granting permanent commission to women officers as per its earlier judgment



Army informs #SupremeCourt just then it was ready to grant #permanentcommission to 11 officers pic.twitter.com/io4iv6hpJ3 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 12, 2021

The plea was filed over an alleged delay in granting permanent commission to women. ASG Sanjay Jain appearing for the Army Chief of Staff said that an affidavit had been filed related to the matter and the conduct of the women was considered while rejecting the same.

Justice Chandrachud said, “We had said that all the women who cleared 60% shall be given a permanent commission, you can’t now say 60% + fitness + Conduct, resolve it from your end so we can close the contempt.” The Justice had also said, “The army might be supreme in its own right but the constitutional court is equally supreme.”

The case relates to a plea filed by 72 women alleging that they had been denied permanent commission even after scoring 60% in the special no. 5 Selection Board.