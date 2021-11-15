Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared a video of a rather ‘unconventional’ manner of celebration by the Australian cricket team after they won the T20 World Cup on Sunday. In the video, Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis could be seen drinking beer from their shoe. Shoaib Akhtar described the celebration by Australia as ‘disgusting’.

A little disgusting way of celebrating no?? pic.twitter.com/H96vMlabC8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 15, 2021

Marcus Stoinis himself appeared to be repulsed by the taste, which likely was not too great given that the beer came from a smelly shoe. Matthew Wade took out the shoe he was wearing for the exotic celebratory move.

Pakistanis appeared particularly distressed by the shoe drink move, which could have partly been due to the fact that Australia had beaten them in the semifinal.

Civilized nations 🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/hyyIPsc1en — نجیب الله وزير (@Wazeer_One) November 15, 2021

Celebrating? I thought of some shit competition participants. https://t.co/272gHGe9Ea — ‏M AصIف (@asifeen11) November 15, 2021

if perhay likhay jahil had a face; https://t.co/gLX4ljvVpx — Bilal (@bilalA202) November 15, 2021

Some hurled religious slurs at Australia and called them ‘Mushrik’, that is, someone who has rejected the Islamic world.

Life of the mushrik https://t.co/5LCUKsgdwL — Ezekiel Reyes (@SLbvdshvh) November 15, 2021

Istaghfarullah, what is this?

Thank God we were born Muslims https://t.co/MM5Tfx5ldB — Jaweriawaheedkhan (@Jaweriawaheedk1) November 15, 2021

Australia defeated New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup, chasing the target of 173 with 8 wickets and more than an over to spare. It was the maiden T20 World Cup win for Australia.