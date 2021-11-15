Monday, November 15, 2021
Watch: Australian cricketers drink beer from stinky shoe to celebrate T20 World Cup win, Pakistanis hurl religious slurs at them on social media

Marcus Stoinis himself appeared to be repulsed by the taste, which likely was not too great given that the beer came from a smelly shoe. Matthew Wade took out the shoe he was wearing for the exotic celebratory move.

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar shared a video of a rather ‘unconventional’ manner of celebration by the Australian cricket team after they won the T20 World Cup on Sunday. In the video, Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis could be seen drinking beer from their shoe. Shoaib Akhtar described the celebration by Australia as ‘disgusting’.

Pakistanis appeared particularly distressed by the shoe drink move, which could have partly been due to the fact that Australia had beaten them in the semifinal.

Some hurled religious slurs at Australia and called them ‘Mushrik’, that is, someone who has rejected the Islamic world.

Australia defeated New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup, chasing the target of 173 with 8 wickets and more than an over to spare. It was the maiden T20 World Cup win for Australia.

 

