Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Yuvraj Singh to make a comeback? Former cricketer says he will back on the pitch on public demand

Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor, had left his fans dejected when he announced a sudden retirement.

Yuvraj Singh
Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh in a late-night post on Monday hinted at a comeback in February 2022. The all-rounder had announced retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2019 at a press conference. 

Sharing a video of his power shots, Singh wrote on Instagram, “God decides your destiny !! On public demand, il be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me! Keep supporting it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times #jaihind.”

The cricketer best known for smashing six sixes in an over did not clarify if he will be returning to Team India or play for an Indian Premier League (IPL) team. However, the video shared by him was of one of his legendary partnerships with MS Dhoni against England. 

Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor, had left his fans dejected when he announced a sudden retirement. The former batsman garnered a huge fan following for his explosive and elegant style of batting, some slow left-arm orthodox bowling and swift fielding. His match-winning performances during the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup are still widely recalled.

Meanwhile, Team India is set to face Afghanistan on Wednesday in the ongoing T20 World Cup. After defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, India’s chances to qualify for the semifinals are almost nonexistent.

 

Searched termsYuvraj Singh comeback
