Thursday, December 23, 2021
Rajasthan: Liquor mafia attacks RTI activist who had complained about the sale of illicit liquor, nails hammered into his legs

Amra Ram Godara was beaten with bars, his both legs and hand were fractured and his legs were pierced with nails using hammers, and was also forced to drink urine.

OpIndia Staff
RIT activist of Rajasthan Amra Ram Godara who was attacked by liquor mafias. Image source India Today
43

An RTI activist who had lodged a complaint against the liquor mafia was beaten up and his legs pierced with nails by criminals in the Barmer district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The victim identified as Amra Ram Godara (30) was referred to Jodhpur due to critical injuries.

Amra Ram Godara was travelling from Jodhpur to his village when he was abducted by criminals. He was abducted by 8 miscreants travelling in a Scorpio car and was taken to a deserted place in Kumpaliya where he was badly thrashed. He was beaten with bars, his both legs and hand were fractured and his legs were pierced with nails using hammers. The steel bars pierced through his legs in at least six places. He was also forced to drink urine.

After torturing him for six hours criminals threw him away. The criminals also made some phone calls to inform someone that they taught him a lesson.

It is notable that Amra Ram had informed on Facebook that he was receiving threats on his life. He had said that he is not afraid of anyone and he will fight till his last breath. Godara had also complained about the threats to the police.

After a fellow RTI activist Omaram Banjara complained about the attack, State Human Rights Commission sought a report from Rajasthan DGP about the same. Commission’s chairman Justice Gopal Krishan Vyas issued a notice to the DGP, excise commissioner, Barmer collector, and SP to submit a report regarding the attack by December 28.

Banjara said that Godara had also lodged a complaint regarding the poor quality of the development work carried out by the Kumpaliya panchayat in Barmer. Banjara had requested to investigate the role of the local police and excise officials.

Godara on December 15 had complained of irregularities in the works of MGNREGA and housing schemes, besides the sale of illicit liquor in the village. Based on his complaint, police had recovered a huge quantity of illicit liquor being sold under the guise of grocery stores.

Barmer SP Deepak Bhargava confirmed that people involved in the illegal liquor trade were behind the attack. The SP said that police had taken action and illegal liquor was seized after Godara had complained. Bhargava said an FIR was lodged and four teams were constituted to arrest accused persons.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

