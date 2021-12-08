Wednesday, December 8, 2021
HomeNews ReportsCDS Bipin Rawat in IAF Chopper crash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs PM, 11...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

CDS Bipin Rawat in IAF Chopper crash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs PM, 11 confirmed dead

14 persons were on board. 11 people have been confirmed dead so far. The chopper was airborne from Sulur to Wellington in the Nilgiris.

OpIndia Staff
General Bipin Rawat
CDS Bipin Rawat, Courtesy: zeenews.india.com
9

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly briefed the Prime Minister about the crash in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris where an IAF chopped carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and staff members met crashed and burned earlier today.

As per reports, a meeting with senior Defence Ministry officials is underway. Rajnath Singh is expected to brief the parliament shortly, as per reports. The parliament is in session.

Terrible visuals from the crash site are being shared by news channels. As per reports, 14 persons, including CDS Rawat and his wife were on board the helicopter. As of now, 11 persons have been confirmed dead. Some reports had stated that that the CDS is injured but safe, but no confirmation on his condition is available yet.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, frequently used by Indian forces, had crashed near Connor earlier today. The chopper was airborne from Sulur to Wellington. 14 persons were on board. Along with CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja & Hav Satpal were among the passengers.

As per reports, the bodies recovered from the sites were taken to the military hospital in Wellington. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has ordered all possible assistance and is expected to make a visit later today.

As per the latest reports, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is expected to arrive at Sulur airbase shortly.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,332FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com