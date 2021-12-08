Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly briefed the Prime Minister about the crash in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris where an IAF chopped carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and staff members met crashed and burned earlier today.

As per reports, a meeting with senior Defence Ministry officials is underway. Rajnath Singh is expected to brief the parliament shortly, as per reports. The parliament is in session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation following crash of IAF chopper carrying CDS Bipin Rawat & others. A meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is underway. Singh has briefed the PM about the crash: Sources



Terrible visuals from the crash site are being shared by news channels. As per reports, 14 persons, including CDS Rawat and his wife were on board the helicopter. As of now, 11 persons have been confirmed dead. Some reports had stated that that the CDS is injured but safe, but no confirmation on his condition is available yet.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, frequently used by Indian forces, had crashed near Connor earlier today. The chopper was airborne from Sulur to Wellington. 14 persons were on board. Along with CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja & Hav Satpal were among the passengers.

As per reports, the bodies recovered from the sites were taken to the military hospital in Wellington. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has ordered all possible assistance and is expected to make a visit later today.

As per the latest reports, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is expected to arrive at Sulur airbase shortly.