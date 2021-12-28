On December 27, the Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned for a short span after members of Shiv Sena sought suspension of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over alleged inappropriate behaviour towards Shiv Sena leader and Maha Minister Aaditya Thackeray. It was alleged that Rane made ‘meow’ sounds while looking at Thackeray while sitting in the Vidhan Sabha Premises. Thackeray was entering the building at that time.

Suhas Kande, Shiv Sena MLA, raised the demand after the Question Hour. He said all the members in the Assembly agree that any indecent behaviour towards a member of Assembly should not be allowed. He added, “Aaditya Thackeray, being a dignified man, walked away ignoring Nitesh Rane. We will not tolerate the insult of our leader.”

Furthermore, he demanded an apology from Rane in the House, adding that he should be suspended otherwise. Sunil Prabhu, Shiv Sena MLA, supported Kande. On the other hand, another Shiv Sena member Bhaskar Jadhav sought permanent suspension of Rane from the House. The Chair had to suspend the House for 10 minutes as Shiv Sena leaders started raising slogans.

Notably, Prabhu also sought action against Rane for an attack on Santosh Parab, Shiv Sena leader, that took place on December 18. The Minister of State for Home Shambhraj Desai said that in case there was any direct or indirect involvement, strict action would be taken against the person.

Rane justified the actions

Nitesh Rane justified his behaviour and, while talking to the reporters, said that he would continue to do so. Rane is the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane. Leader of Opposition and the former CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said Rane would be reprimanded for the comments he made. However, he questioned why the member of the House should be suspended for something that had happened outside the House.

He said, “We have clarified our position regarding Rane that the words uttered by him are wrong. No member of any party should do so. But, we sense the government’s game plan to suspend one more legislator. This is not right in a democracy. Suspending a member for an incident that had happened outside the House is not right.”

He further added that Bhaskar Jadhav, who sought permanent suspension of Rane, used to make noises when NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal would enter the House. BJP leader Chandrakant Patil also questioned the demands made by Sena leaders. He emphasized the fact that Rane did not take any names. He said, “Why the issue, about the incident which happened outside, was being discussed in the House?”

Sanjay Shirshat, the speaker in the Chair, has called for a meeting of all party leaders on Tuesday to ensure such incidents are not repeated. He said, “Once the issue is discussed in the House, it is not appropriate to speak to the media again. It is important to maintain the sanctity of the House.”