After deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted that preparations for a grand Krishna temple at Mathura are underway, cabinet minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan Singh has declared that a grand Krishna temple could only be built in Mathura and it is but obvious that the birthplace of Sri Krishna has a grand temple for him. Narayan Singh also stated that Lord Krishna’s temple will be built in Mathura only and not in Lahore or Rawalpindi.

Singh said, “Bhagwan Krishna ka mandir yadi Mathura me nahi banega… to Lahore or Rawalpindi me thode hi banega… (If Lord Krishna’s temple is not constructed in Mathura, will it be made in Lahore or Rawalpindi),”

The minister further stated that it was just a matter of time before a grand Krishna temple was constructed in Mathura, he said, “The question now is when will it (the Krishna temple) be built? Earlier, the same question was raised in connection with the Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

Singh mentioned that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will himself announce the construction of the Krishna Temple in Mathura at the right moment. He said, “Construction of the Krishna temple will be started the way the Ram mandir in Ayodhya was started.”

According to Singh, people opposing the construction of such a temple in Mathura should get their DNA verified which would eventually prove that they are also the descendants of Sri Krishna.

Heavy security at Mathura

Notably, heavy security was put in place at Mathura on Monday, December 6, the anniversary of the Babri structure demolition. An additional force of 3000 policemen was deployed and section 144 was imposed after a right-wing group said it wanted to install an idol of Krishna at the Shahi Idgah on December 6.

Furthermore, Ballia MP Ravindra Kushwaha had earlier said, “When the Modi government can repeal the farm laws keeping in mind protests by farmers, it can also withdraw the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 to pave way for construction of a grand temple at Krishna Janambhoomi in Mathura.”

Here it should be noted that Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh had tweeted a few days ago that preparations for a grand Krishna Temple at the Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura would be initiated soon.

Mathura is the birthplace of Sri Krishna. The old Keshavnath temple was demolished by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah was built on top of the Krisha Janmabhoomi in 1669. The current Krishna temple in Mathura was built later on an adjacent piece of land.