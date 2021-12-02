Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Mathura ki taiyari hai': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's tweet kicks up a...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Mathura ki taiyari hai’: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s tweet kicks up a storm

Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is the birth place of Lord Krishna and a structure, Shahi Idgah Mosque, stands next to the temple of Krishna Janmabhoomi.

OpIndia Staff
Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura (image courtesy: indianexpress.com)
68

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s tweet on Krishna Janmabhoomi and Mathura temple have kicked up a storm.

On Wednesday, Maurya tweeted that the preparations of building up a grand temple at Ayodhya and Kashi are on and Mathura would be next.

Maurya’s tweet comes just days after Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha announced that it would install an idol of Lord Krishna at a site within the Shahi Eidgah on December 6. On December 6, 1992, a controversial structure standing on the site of Ram Jamnabhoomi in Ayodhya often referred to as Babri Masjid, was demolished. In November 2019, Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and that paved way for construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, the plan to instal the idol has been put on hold as of now as per reports.

Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is the birth place of Lord Krishna and a structure, Shahi Idgah Mosque, stands next to the temple of Krishna Janmabhoomi. The mosque has also been embroiled in legal battle as Hindus believe the mosque was built on land where Lord Krishna was born.

Maurya reportedly said that ahead of Ram Mandir movement, the slogan was ‘Ayodhya is ours, Kashi and Mathura are next’. With Kashi Vishwanath corridor coming up in Varanasi, naturally it is time for Mathura, he said.

Maurya’s tweet and statement has triggered the opposition leaders who have accused him of encouraging polarisation by asserting his Hindu identity.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmathura next, krishna janmabhoomi, mathura mosque, shahi eidgah,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,564FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com