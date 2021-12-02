‘Mathura ki taiyari hai’: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s tweet kicks up a storm

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s tweet on Krishna Janmabhoomi and Mathura temple have kicked up a storm.

On Wednesday, Maurya tweeted that the preparations of building up a grand temple at Ayodhya and Kashi are on and Mathura would be next.

Maurya’s tweet comes just days after Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha announced that it would install an idol of Lord Krishna at a site within the Shahi Eidgah on December 6. On December 6, 1992, a controversial structure standing on the site of Ram Jamnabhoomi in Ayodhya often referred to as Babri Masjid, was demolished. In November 2019, Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman and that paved way for construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, the plan to instal the idol has been put on hold as of now as per reports.

Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is the birth place of Lord Krishna and a structure, Shahi Idgah Mosque, stands next to the temple of Krishna Janmabhoomi. The mosque has also been embroiled in legal battle as Hindus believe the mosque was built on land where Lord Krishna was born.

Maurya reportedly said that ahead of Ram Mandir movement, the slogan was ‘Ayodhya is ours, Kashi and Mathura are next’. With Kashi Vishwanath corridor coming up in Varanasi, naturally it is time for Mathura, he said.

Maurya’s tweet and statement has triggered the opposition leaders who have accused him of encouraging polarisation by asserting his Hindu identity.