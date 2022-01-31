Sanjay Raut supports selling wine in supermarkets because family has large investments in wine business: What BJP’s Kirit Somaiya said

On January 30, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya slammed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his ‘wine is not liquor’ comment. He alleged Raut was saying so because his two daughters are partners with a wine company and have a significant investment in the business that would churn a profit of Rs 100 crore per annum for Raut’s family.

How & Why WINE Distributor



“Ashok Garg MAGPIE Group” gave Partnership to Sanjay Raut Family in 2021?



Sanjay Raut & Family has NO Experience, Knowledge, Education of Wine Business or any such Business?



Not contributed Single Paisa for this joint venture



Sanjay Raut Jawab Do pic.twitter.com/Rwmit8THx6 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 31, 2022

While talking to the media, Somaiya said, “The decision taken by the Maharashtra government is to benefit the family of Sanjay Raut, which is in partnership with a wine company. Raut has a partnership in Maharashtra’s big industrialist Ashok Garg’s wine company named Magpie Global Limited. He has a big investment in this wine business, in which both daughters and wife of Sanjay Raut are in the position of director in the company. MADAK Global Private Limited was renamed Cloud Pie DFS Private Limited. His family gets a profit of about Rs 100 crores annually from Magpie Company.”

He further alleged the company is involved in wine distribution and Raut’s investment in the company is the reason he has been supporting the decision of the state government to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores. He said, “This company has the business of wine distribution. Sanjay Raut is supporting the decision to sell wine in supermarkets due to the huge investment in the wine business. That’s why Sanjay Raut is not calling wine alcohol and is saying this decision will benefit the farmer.”

He also dared Raut to prove him wrong if the allegations levelled were false. “On April 16 2021, Sanjay Raut’s family had signed a contract with this company; his two daughters, Vidhita and Poorvishi, are directors in this company. If my allegations are false, then Sanjay Raut should prove me wrong,” he added.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister, Maharashtra, had said the Maha Vikas Agadi govt (Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) wanted to turn Maharashtra into “Madhya-radhtra” or a liquor state.

Supermarkets and walk-in stores to sell wine in Maharashtra

On January 27, the Maharashtra government had cleared a proposal that allowed the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across the state. The premises owner has to pay an annual fee of Rs 5000 for the license. The government claimed it would provide more access to the marketing channels for Indian wineries.

As the controversy erupted after the decision, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed wine is not liquor. He said, “Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will benefit from it. We’ve done this to double farmers’ income.”