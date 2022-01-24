Monday, January 24, 2022
Updated:

EV charging facilities at railway stations across country will help it become net-zero carbon emitters by 2030, says NITI Aayog

The decision is in recognition of the Central Government's FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) scheme which aims to foster quick adoption of EVs as a sustainable boost to the transport sector.

EV Charging stations
NITI Aayog asks Railways to set up EV Charging stations at railway stations. Image Courtesy: InsideEVs
The NITI Aayog is in talks with the Indian Railways to set up Electronic Vehicle (EV) charging facilities across major railway stations in the country. The draft policy, with a view to promoting electronic vehicles among the masses, has been submitted to the Railways by the NITI Aayog.

The primary policy drafted by the NITI Aayog recommends putting up EV charging infrastructure powered by renewable energy resources with the aim of Indian Railways to become net-zero carbon emitter by 2030. Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, while talking about the policy has said that the facility can be immediately started at 123 newly redeveloped railway stations as a pilot project. The railways can thence scale up the policy across Railway stations in the country by 2030. “Railway stations are landmark locations and they play a unique role in the entire transport sector, which make them strategic locations for providing public charging solutions for EVs,” he added.

The decision is in recognition of the Central Government’s FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV) scheme which aims to foster quick adoption of EVs as a sustainable boost to the transport sector. Under the scheme, the central government aims to support 7,000 e-buses, 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 55,000 electric four-wheeler passenger cars and one million electric two-wheelers through subsidy. With a view to establishing a critical and accessible EV charging infrastructure network across the country, railway stations can provide secure and accessible charging infrastructure to city residents, NITI Aayog officials said. Responding to this move, Rajeev Jain, additional DG, PR, railway ministry, said, “We have very recently received the communication. We are working on it.”

Last week, The Central Ministry of Power had given nod to allow charging of EVs using existing electrical connections at homes, offices while issuing guidelines and standards. The new guidelines also enable individuals to set up public charging stations without the requirement of a license. Steps for laying out a critical EV charging network have come after India witnessed a 132% growth in the sale of electric two-wheelers in 2021.

 

