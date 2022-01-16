Five things to look forward to in the 2022 Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade is one of the few things we look out to watch on the Television, if not in-person every year. While the day is primarily about celebrating our democratic ethos and faith in constitutional values as a nation-state, The significance of R-Day celebrations is echoed in more ways than one. Be it the display of discipline by the army battalions to the colourful tableau from the states followed by the breathtaking formations of military aircraft, the Rajpath speaks high of Indian guts, grit and glory on January 26 every year.

Since the Covid-19 Pandemic hit us, the annual celebrations have been curtailed in scale owing to the regulations. Last year, a moment of national shame groped the excitement, as the ceremony was followed by a ruckus at the Red Fort stormed by protestors. However, as the nation awaits completion of the Central Vista project to mark 75 years of Indian Independence, The Republic Day celebrations despite the alarming Covid-19 situation have some exciting things to offer. Here are five things to look out for at the R-Day Parade on 26 January this year.

The New Central Vista

Artist’s Impression of the New Central Vista Avenue to be completed before January 26, 2022. Courtesy: MoHUA

Stretching from the India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the nation is all set to host its Republic Day Parade on the new refurbished Rajpath. As confirmed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the final work at the Rajpath is progressing fast for the project to be completed before 26 January since the parade takes place on the Rajpath. The Ambitious project was launched as a part of redeveloping the Central Vista, which also includes building a new Parliament before 2023 and the Central Secretariat buildings. The 3-km long stretch will include renewed amenities like increased tree-cover and improvised landscape, permanent bridges over water canals, walkways with increased widths, illumination and toilet facilities, etc.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations

Exemplary display of Kuchipudi dance by talented artists of Sri Durga Sai Nritya Niketan from #Telangana at the national finale of #VandeBharatam at the J N Stadium, New Delhi.



Glimpses:#NrityaUtsav #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/h0A9lGg83D — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 23, 2021

The year 2022-23 marks the commencement of Platinum-Jubilee celebrations of India’s Independence from the British. Projects and Activities under the ‘The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative will add new colours to the annual celebrations. Winners of the Vande Bharatam Nritya Utsav will be seen performing on the Rajpath. The competition was hosted under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ banner to promote top dancing talent from across the country.

An ode to Netaji

The Central Government has taken a decision to include Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday which falls on January 23 in the annual Republic Day celebrations. Hence, Republic Day celebrations from this year will start on January 23 instead of January 24 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Last year, the PM had declared January 23 as ‘Parakram Divas’ to highlight the importance of Netaji’s leadership in the Freedom struggle.

Painted Scrolls depicting Freedom Struggle

Artists painting stories of valour to be displayed at the Rajpath. Courtesy: Hindustan Times

To mark the 75 years of Indian Independence, the National Gallery of Modern Art will display 750-metre-long scrolls depicting stories of valour in the Freedom Struggle on the Rajpath. The giant artwork under the theme of ‘Ek Bharat-Sreshth Bharat’ will reflect local artforms of Pattachitra, Talapatra Chitra, Manjusha, Madhubani and Jadu Patua to name a few. ”Ten Gigantic scrolls of nearly 750 m will be an integral part of the Republic day celebrations 2022″ tweeted The Press Information Bureau informing about the Initiative.

#KalaKumbh organized under Azadi Ka #AmritMahotsav reflects the essence of unity in diversity



Ten Gigantic scrolls of nearly 750 m will be an integral part of the Republic day celebrations 2022: DG, NGMA Adwaita Garanayak



Read here: https://t.co/9wIlRI4nBr pic.twitter.com/iWDhVm2GtI — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 14, 2022

Nari-Shakti on display

BSF’s Women Personnel displaying their skills at Rajpath, last year. Courtesy: DNA

The women contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) will be a part of the defence march past on the Rajpath. The all-women biker team known as ‘Seema Bhawani’ which is set to showcase daredevil formations, is sure to skip our breaths away. According to ANI, more than 100 female troops across different military ranks will be part of the performances this year.