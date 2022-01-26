Wednesday, January 26, 2022
‘I feel humiliated, tired and dejected’: Goa TMC leader Yatish Naik resigns from the party ahead of the polls

Yatish Naik said that he was let down by the party by including the names of people hopping from other parties at the last minute

OpIndia Staff
Yatish Naik resigns from TMC in Goa
Ahead of the Goa state assembly elections, Yatish Naik, general secretary of the state Trinamool Congress (TMC), resigned from the party alleging that the TMC had promised him a seat to contest from Saligao constituency but was left out of the first three lists of party candidates.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Goa TMC President, Naik said that he was not interested in witnessing the manner in which the party was functioning in the state. “I find no good reason to continue being a member of the party. I feel humiliated, tired and dejected for having been made to go through all this”, the letter added.

Naik added that he was let down by the party by including the names of people hopping from other parties at the last minute. This is simply not acceptable, he wrote. He also stated that his principles were important and that he would stay aloof from the party at least till the elections.

It is pertinent to note that Naik was one of the earliest nine members who had joined TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata along with ex-Chief Minister Luizinho Falerio. Yesterday, the Goa TMC party announced its third list of candidates nominating former Congressman Bholanath Ghadi Sakhalkar and silently sidelining Naik from Saligao constituency for the upcoming Goa Assembly Elections, 2022.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has declared a total of 24 candidates for the upcoming polls. It had declared its first list on January 19 and the second one on January 22. According to the reports, the party has nominated Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro from Fatorda and former Goa Forward Party (GFP) working president Kiran Kandolkar from Aldona instead of Tivim. Meanwhile, Jagdish Bhobe, who switched allegiance from GFP to the TMC after being denied a ticket from St. Andre, has also found a place on the list.

The TMC has further given the opportunity to former Congressman Saifulla Khan to contest from the Vasco Assembly seat, whereas Tarak Arolkar, who recently quit the Congress to join the TMC, has been given a ticket from Mapusa Assembly constituency.

The TMC party is fighting the polls for the 40 member assembly in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The election for the 40 seats will take place on February 14, and the votes will be counted on March 10.

 

