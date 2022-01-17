Addressing a crowd in Lahore in connection with the preparations for local body elections, Jamaat-e-Islami head Sirajul Haq stated on Sunday that Imran Khan’s departure is the only answer to Pakistan’s crisis.

Sirajul Haq added that Imran Khan has become an “international beggar” as a result of Pakistan’s arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while the current government, which he described as a “combination of different parties,” is unable to control the country, reported Geo News Pakistan.

Haq said, “There is no space left for pluses or minuses from politics in this country, as Imran Khan’s departure is the only solution to all the problems. The government has increased petroleum prices again and the inflation in the country has badly affected people’s condition”.

Siraj ul Haq criticising the Imran Khan govt, image via Twitter

It’s worth noting that Pakistan is presently suffering severe financial difficulties, with the country’s trade deficit widening, inflation growing, and the government is obliged to enact a mini-budget to hike taxes in order to fulfil IMF demands. In order to satisfy the IMF’s demands, Khan’s PTI-led government recently enacted the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021. The bill’s introduction was required in order to obtain $1 billion in help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Haq went on to remark that the PTI-led government used to boast about being the “champion of the economy,” but that nothing has changed since “old components are being put in new machines.”

Doom in Pakistan Economy

The economy of Pakistan, in particular, is in catastrophic trouble. Inflation is at an all-time high in the country, forcing up the cost of basic necessities. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has had Pakistan on its grey list for a long time, urging it to do more to investigate and prosecute senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups who are involved in terror financing.

In order to lure huge investments from rich Afghanis, Chinese, and American Sikhs, the Pakistani government is planning to introduce policies that grant permanent resident status to international investors.

Shabbar Zaidi, the former chairman of Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), recently stated that Pakistan is currently penniless and not in a position of ‘going concern.’ Continuing his criticism of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic policies, the former FBR chief stated that Pakistan has approached bankruptcy and that proper actions must be taken.

Pakistan is tormented by a slew of issues. From the country’s dire economic situation to soaring food prices, political mobilization by the opposition to the government’s eroding legitimacy, the Imran Khan administration is confronted with an unprecedented crisis.