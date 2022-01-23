This year, The Indian Navy’s tableau is all set to depict the 1946 Naval revolt which rocked the shackles of the British Empire, a year before the Independence. The tableau which will feature one of the unsung episodes in the history of India’s freedom struggle will be led by Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma with a marching contingent.

The presentation by the Indian Navy will be part of the 25 tableaux presented by various states, ministries and government departments at the Republic Day Parade on January 26. The tableau is based on the navy’s theme of ‘Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive’. Talking about the specifics, Lieutenant Mayank Bhagour said the forward part of the tableau depicts “The naval uprising of 1946, an event which contributed in India’s struggle for Independence while The rear section of the tableau illustrates the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the Indian Navy, particularly for the period 1983 to 2021.” According to the statement released by the Navy, The theme of the tableau resonance with the ongoing ‘Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and highlights the Navy’s contribution to the Indian freedom struggle.

Apart from the tableau, a naval contingent comprising of 96 men, three platoon commanders led by Lieutenant Commander Aanchal Sharma, an observer officer posted at the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314 will be part of the Republic Day celebrations. Interestingly, The 72-men band, whose rehearsal videos are adding to the buzz on social media for tuning popular songs also makes a presence at the Parade.

How is the JOSH!#IndianNavy contingent’s morale receives a boost with Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS making an unannounced visit & commending hard work & excellent standard of drill. #CNS emphasised the imp of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav & historic opportunity for the contingent. pic.twitter.com/4OUZvApFyN — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 21, 2022

The Naval Revolt of 1946 which shook the base of the British Empire

The Royal Indian Naval Revolt was triggered in Bombay over the quality of food being served to the soldiers in February 1946. However, in no time it quickly escalated into a concerted mutiny with sailors taking full control of ships and shore establishments. The sailors of the Royal Indian Navy, with a nationalistic uproar, stopped obeying the demands of their British officers. News of the coordinated effort spread across the city of Bombay and students, industrial workers including many government employees went on a strike to support the Naval mutineers.

Following the development, February 20, 1946, the unrest spread across the major harbour hotspots in the country. The sailors in Calcutta and Karachi also joined the revolt. At its peak, the Naval revolt involved, 78 ships, twenty shore establishments and around 20,000 sailors in the Royal Indian Navy. However, while the naval revolt got no support from the erstwhile political leadership of the Indian National Congress and the Muslim League, it also lacked serious leadership from within. The episode ended peacefully with their mutineers finally surrendering to the British Administration. However, it soon sent shock waves all over that loyalty of the Indian Soldier could no longer be banked, upon which the British Raj had rested. Soon after this, the realization within the Raj to unwind its powers from the Indian subcontinent happened. The episode is thus said to have contributed much into what culminated a year after, the complete Independence of India in August 1947.