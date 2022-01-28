The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Sahil Shah alias Flacko, the drug peddler wanted in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Flacko had disappeared 9 months ago and surrendered himself to the NCB on Friday.

According to the reports, Flacko who stayed in Sushant Singh Rajput’s immediate neighbourhood will be probed by the NCB in connection with the seizure of marijuana from two other accused persons arrested in April 2021.

In April 2021, the NCB had seized 310 grams of contraband worth Rs 30 lakh from two persons and arrested them in the case. The peddlers were distributing highly expensive strains of buds like Blackberry, Northern, Rainbow, Forbidden imported from Europe, Canada and the USA.

The premier anti-drug agency reportedly said that Facko’s name had cropped up when they arrested the first two accused, Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani, in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

NCB’s Sameer Wankhede earlier had reported that Sahil Shah used to supply drugs to Rajput. He also had said that Shah was a puzzle for us until his Malad house was raided. The NCB has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, after the actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

Earlier last year, the Narcotics Control Bureau had also detained a drug peddler named Haris Khan because of his alleged ties to gangster and drug dealer Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan. Khan was arrested after his alleged role in a narcotics case connected to the death of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput had come to light following the actor’s death in June 2020.

Parvez Khan aka Chinku Pathan is a henchman of Dawood Ibrahim and a cousin of the late mafia don Karim Lala. He was nabbed by the NCB in Navi Mumbai in January 2021 after the agency busted a narcotics trafficking network.