‘Do you even see any other face’: Did Priyanka Gandhi just declare herself as UP CM candidate from Congress? Watch

Priyanka Gandhi says she is the Congress CM face in Uttar Pradesh
Priyanka Gandhi, representational image, via Twitter
On Friday, the Congress party released its manifesto for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections and claimed that only the Congress could give a new vision to the youth in the state. “The youth in Uttar Pradesh needs a new vision and only the Congress can give that vision to the state,” former party president Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has effectively admitted that she is the Chief Minister face of Congress in the state of Uttar Pradesh. When a journalist asked who will be the Congress CM face in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Can you see any other face? I am the one who is visible everywhere, then why is that question even coming”.

That particular part can be seen at 38-minute mark onwards in the video.

She also said that her party in Uttar Pradesh wants the focus to be on development and not on negative propaganda based on caste or communalism that is going around. “The Congress party does not want to get involved in polarization”, she said responding to a question about anti-Hindu claims made by Congress’ new ally Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan.

“Khan is not a part of Congress Party. So he can say whatever he wants. Congress won’t take any responsibility for his acts”, she said (39:45). This is just two days after Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief of the Ittihad-e-Millat Council extended his support to the Congress party and said that ‘Priyanka Gandhi’ and ‘Rahul Gandhi’ were secular leaders and that Muslims would stand by the party in the state.

In January, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan was seen brazenly provoking Muslims against Hindus. While addressing a crowd of thousands of Muslims in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the radical Islamist brazenly threatened the Hindus in India that the day Muslims rage flares, they would have nowhere to escape.

Addressing a press conference at the launch ‘Bharti Vidhan’, Rahul Gandhi specifically mentioned that the vision document was not hollow words but had been drafted after consulting youth whose views are reflected in it. The party is going to the polls with the ‘focus on youth and women’ and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

 

