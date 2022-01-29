AAP leader Sanjay Singh recently shared a clipped video from his Twitter account to claim that Uttar Pradesh’s CM Yogi Adityanath feels pride in being the leader of only Kshatriyas. However, this effort by Sanjay Singh was destroyed in hours as the complete footage of the corresponding video was shared by netizens. Sanjay Singh, whose agenda and selective video sharing is thus exposed, is being criticized by netizens and supporters of Yogi Adityanath and the BJP.

Yogi Adityanath had recently given an interview to Sunita Aron who is the senior resident editor of the Hindustan Times. In this interview, Yogi Adityanath was asked whether he is pained whenever somebody identifies him as the leader of Rajputs (Kshatriyas) only. In fact, Yogi Adityanath has answered this question in detail but as he had started his sentence with a ‘no’, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party clipped the video at the very moment Yogi Adityanath said ‘no’ and shared it on Twitter.

With this clipped video, he wrote in his post, “See this. Yogi Adityanathji has cleared it that whenever somebody calls him a leader of Kshatriyas exclusively, he is not pained at all. Adityanathji, you must be the leader for 24 crore people. Is your ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ call limited only up to the talks?”

ये देखिये आदित्यनाथ जी ने साफ़ कर दिया की कोई भी इनको कहे की “ये सिर्फ़ क्षत्रियों के नेता हैं तो इनको बुरा नही लगता”

आपको तो 24 करोड़ लोगों का नेता होना चाहिये आदित्यनाथ जी।

क्या सबका साथ सबका विकास का नारा दिखावा मात्र है? pic.twitter.com/pqky6jR8pi — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 29, 2022

In response to this claim of Sanjay Singh, ‘Only Facts India’ came up with a fact-check video that has complete footage of the answer given by Yogi Adityanath and shared it on its Twitter handle. In this video, Yogi Adityanath has explained in detail how does he look at the people calling him the leader of Rajputs exclusively.

In this video, Yogi Adityanath had said, “No. I am not pained at all when I hear any such thing. Is it a crime to be born in a Kshatriya caste? This is a caste in our country in which Gods have incarnated so many times. Everyone must be proud of his own caste. But when it comes to governance in the state, our government has served equally for all the people irrespective of their castes and religions. We did not differentiate and discriminate on any basis while serving the people.”

Fake news alert



Here is the full video:pic.twitter.com/DVAlHDMGWM https://t.co/qbqoWb6nlv — Only Fact (@OnlyFactIndia) January 29, 2022

Yogi Adityanath further added “I believe that only those people make statements about castes who work for their own families exactly at the time when they are supposed to work for everyone. These people haven’t even worked for their own caste, leave aside the attempts of working for all.”

Explaining how the schemes of his government are meant for the poor and needy people, Yogi Adityanath said “I think if we have made 43 lakh houses for the poor, there will not be even one percent of Kshatriyas in that. Not even one thousand. These 43 lakh houses are given to someone who is either poor or backward or oppressed or from the minority community. We built 2 crores and 61 lakh toilets in the state. They are built for someone who is poor, backward, or oppressed. 15 crore people are getting free ration and the government does not discriminate on the basis of caste and religion while distributing it.”

Yogi Adityanath added “Services and facilities are not provided citing the specific identity but they are for all the people of the state. This is why we say that we work with the motto of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’. I think that this is the thing we should bring ahead with us in the future as well.”

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed outrage over this selective portrayal of the state CM by Sanjay Singh. Few other critics have also shared the same clipped video to peddle their own agenda and they are given a befitting reply by other Twitter users. Vijay Patel has tweeted “A few people are trying to defame Yogi Adityanathji by sharing a cut video. They are doing so only because he is a Hindu saint. This is an insult to the Hindus and Uttar Pradesh’s people will definitely give an answer to this.”

कुछ दलाल आज योगी जी को बदनाम करने के लिए कट किया हुआ विडियो फैला रहे है।



ये ऐसा इस लिए कर रहे है क्योंकि वो हिंदू संत है।



ये हिंदुओ का अपमान है और इसका जवाब उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता देगी। pic.twitter.com/THQNkPX0IK — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) January 29, 2022

Another Twitter user has posted that “Master of blacking tickets and clipping videos Sanjay Singh does it again. Full video for context”