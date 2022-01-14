Booster dose of COVAXIN effective against Omicron and Delta variants

Bharat Biotech, the developer of Covaxin, said in a statement that booster doses of the vaccine provide strong neutralizing antibody responses against both the Omicron (B.1.529) and Delta (B.1.617.2) coronavirus variants. According to the findings of the tests, 100% of the serum samples showed neutralization of the Delta variant and more than 90% of the serum samples showed neutralization of the Omicron variant, as said by Bharat Biotech.

Previously, investigations showed that Covaxin (BBV152) might neutralize SARS-CoV-2 strains of Concern Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta, and Kappa.

Bharat Biotech released a statement saying that an Emory University study found that a booster dose of its Covaxin administered six months after the first two doses can inactivate the coronavirus’s Omicron and Delta variants. According to an official statement made by the biopharmaceutical company, the new study will be published soon on the pre-print server medRXiv.

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said in a press release, “These trial results provide a strong foundation towards our goal to provide COVAXIN® as a booster dose. Our goal of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved. COVAXIN® is now indicated for adults, children, 2 dose primary and booster doses. This enables the use of COVAXIN® as a universal vaccine.”

“Furthermore, Neutralising antibodies against homologous and heterologous SARS-CoV-2 variants increased 19 to 265-fold after a third vaccination. Booster BBV152 vaccination is safe and may be necessary to ensure persistent immunity to prevent breakthrough infections.” the press statement added.

The Drugs Controller General of India authorized emergency usage of Covaxin for children aged 12 to 18 in December of last year. It is made in such a way that the same dose may be given to both adults and children. Also, it is a ready-to-use liquid vaccine with a 12-month shelf life and a multi-dose vial policy that may be kept at 2-8°C.

This news comes after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla indicated that two vaccine doses of Pfizer provide little protection if any, whereas three doses with a booster provide considerable protection against hospitalization and death but less protection against infection.

It is worth noting that, while Pfizer plans to release a new vaccine for the Omicron variant in March, research demonstrating Covaxin’s effectiveness against the Omicron and Delta variants can be extremely beneficial in these trying times.