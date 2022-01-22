UP: Home Minister Amit Shah conducts door-to-door campaign in Kairana

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, paid a visit to Kairana and campaigned door-to-door in the constituency. Shah campaigned in Uttar Pradesh for the BJP in the first and second phases of the state assembly elections. A strong majority of BJP supporters were also present during the campaign. The atmosphere was charged with slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Yogi-Modi Zindabad” as soon as Home Minister Shah began the door-to-door program with party activists.

Before the campaign began, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that he would stay in Western Uttar Pradesh, where he would first conduct a door-to-door campaign for the BJP’s connectivity campaign in Kairana, then meet with Baghpat and Shamli district workers, and finally address a special public meeting in Meerut.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah began campaigning for the BJP by going door-to-door in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh. Home Minister Amit Shah sought votes for Mriganka Singh, the daughter of BJP leader Hukum Singh from Kairana. Late Hukum Singh won the Kairana seat several times while contesting on a BJP ticket. The BJP has fielded his daughter this time.

All schemes by Modi ji has been implemented by CM Yogi Adityanath till grassroot level. It’s the very same Kairana from where people were migrating earlier. Today when I’m here they said that CM Yogi improved law & order situation & people who made them migrate, have migrated: HM pic.twitter.com/YsJXEpknKi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2022

“I’ve come to Kairana for the first time after Jan 2014. After 2014, PM Modi took the axle of UP’s development in his hands. In 2017, after BJP govt was formed here, Yogi Adityanath became CM & further sped up the development” ANI quoted Amit Shah saying. “All schemes by Modi ji has been implemented by CM Yogi Adityanath till grassroot level. It’s the very same Kairana from where people were migrating earlier. Today when I’m here they said that CM Yogi improved law & order situation & people who made them migrate, have migrated” he added.

The BJP announced its candidate list for Phases 1 and 2 of the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday. The forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases: February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10th.