Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust released a 3D preview of the complete temple on 13th February 2022 in the evening from its official Twitter handle. The grandeur of the Ram Mandir being constructed in Ayodhya is felt very well in the rendering shown in the video.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has written in its post, “You all must be curious about how the Shri Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will look once it is complete. To give you a preview of this divine project, we have tried to present it through a 3D video. Jai Shri Ram!”

In the opening frames of the 3D preview, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has credited M/S C. B. Sompura Temple Architect who has conceived the design of the grand temple. Followed by this, the Trust credits in the preview, CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research) – India and CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) – Roorkee for their contribution in 3D structural analysis and structure of the grand Ram Temple.

The bird’s eye view of the temple location

L and T Constructions is the Design Consultant and EPC Contractor of this project. So, this company is also credited in the next frame. Tata Consulting Engineers Limited is the company looking after the Programme Management Consultancy /services being provided to the temple construction project. The company is mentioned in the video. After Tatas, the Trust has credited Design Associates INC Architecture company that is looking after the master planning and the architectural design services for this project.

After the credit roll of initial 30 seconds, the video unfolds all the design details of the grand Ram Temple that is being constructed in Ayodhya for the last one and half years.

Showing Ayodhya’s location on India’s map, the preview directly makes the viewer watch a bird’s eye view of the 67 acres of the land in the whole city marked for the Trust to build the temple. It shows that the grand Ram Mandir will be surrounded by several smaller temples on all four sides.

The grand entrance – the Mahadwar.

It then zooms in to hover over the actual temple site of approximately 3 acres to give an angled view. The symmetrical designs of the major plot layout attract the sight with perfect right angles dividing the plot into major sections.

View from the surrounding garden

Besides the grand Ram Mandir and boundary walls with decorated Makharas, Mandapas, and Mahadwaras, proper areas are left vacant for vegetation. The greenery seen in the preview is comforting the eyes.

The inner views of the mandapas.

The temple will be 235 feet wide, 360 feet long, and 161 feet high. Once complete, the temple complex will be the world’s third-largest Hindu shrine. It is designed in the Gujara-Chalukya style of the northern Indian temple architecture.

The inner view of the shikhara.

It will have five mandapas and every mandapa will have a shikhara. The tallest shikhara will be on the Garbhagriha. The temple will be approached via 16 feet wide staircase. The Makrana red stone design temple complex will have 366 pillars. The pillars will be decorated with Indian designs and they will depict different Hindu deities like Shiva, Saraswati, Ganesh, etc.

The mandapa floor as seen from above.

The inner mandapas will house two floors. The inner design of the shikhara and the floors of all the mandapas will have iconic Indic designs. The exterior walls will be designed with the precision of all the intricate details.

The grand Ram Temple at a glance.

All these details seen in the video are enough to excite all the devotees who are eagerly waiting for the completion of the temple construction. This video will also serve as an at-home experience to the veteran devotees who have been waiting for this temple to be built at once. The temple construction will take almost two more years to complete as December 2023 is the target date of completion.