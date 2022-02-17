Trolling the Congress party and its ongoing internal rift in the state of Punjab, an AAP IT Cell member on Wednesday posted a morphed image of a fake conversation between CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu, two days ahead of the polls.

The post portrayed a scorecard with equal points given to both, CM Channi and Sidhul, for their so-called satire in dialogues. “Sidhu-1, Channi-1, Bring it on”, the tweet by AAP IT Cell member Aarti read. The post attached an image showcasing a Twitter response of CM Charanjit Singh Channi to a tweet by Navjot Singh Sidhu targeting Channi.

Screenshot of the tweet

According to the image, Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted, “Won’t allow Reta Mafia to win over Punjab” to which CM Channi responded saying, “You first concentrate on your Amritsar seat”. The post was a deliberate attempt to hit out at the Congress’ internal rift ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls.

Pertinently, it was found that the claimed twitter conversation was fake and that such conversation never took place between Channi and Sidhu. Neither CM Channi nor party’s Punjab president Sidhu tweeted remarks targeting each other today. However, the AAP IT Cell member later mentioned that it was a joke and was to be taken in a funny way. This is after one of the Twitter users asked whether it was a satire to which Aarti replied ‘yes’.

Yep — Aarti (@aartic02) February 17, 2022

Many of the AAP supporters also reported the tweet as fake and trolled Aarti for making the use of fake, photo-shopped images for the purpose of campaign. One of the users said, “This is fake. We AAPians should not support fake”. The other one mocked her for forgetting to add AM/PM to the time of the fake tweets, giving clear evidence that the tweets are fake. “You have forgotten to put AM in hurry. Never mind, such minor mistakes keep happening in Photoshop’s internship”, he said.

@aartic02 This is fake, we Aapians should not support fake — Dillionaire Ek Mauka AAP nu (@pun_nyboy) February 17, 2022

हरबड़ी में AM लगाना भूल गई है आप 🤣

कोई बात नहीं फोटोशॉप की internship में ऐसी छोटीमोटी गलतियाँ होती रहती है 😂 pic.twitter.com/oWUsZyL4sF — Sumit (@hi_essdee) February 17, 2022

It is important to note that the Congress party in Punjab is facing an internal rift involving CM Channi and Sidhu after the family of the Congress President claimed that a ‘dishonest man’ was being made the face of Congress party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. While the family did not mention the context of who the ‘dishonest man’ was, it was seemingly hinting towards Charanjit Singh Channi. Sidhu had even said that only after winning 60 MLAs will everyone know who becomes the new CM of the state.

Reports mention that Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to fight elections this time from the Amritsar East seat with Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Majithia contesting on the other side. It was Navjot Singh Sidhu who had challenged Bikram Majithia to leave the Majitha seat in first place and contest from Amritsar East. However, CM Channi has plans to campaign for Sidhu in Amritsar seat today.

The fake tweet campaign also comes a couple of days after CM Channi slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for lying in the midst of elections. He compared Kejriwal to the Britishers and said that AAP has come to loot Punjab. “Arvind Kejriwal is a liar. He tried leveling several allegations against me, but none were true. They complained to the Governor, he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails,” Channi was quoted while hitting at Kejriwal for targeting him in a case pertaining to illegal mining.

The 2022 Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Punjab on February 20 to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.