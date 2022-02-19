James Faulkner quits PSL 2022, blames PCB for not paying dues

On Saturday (February 19), Australian cricketer James Faulkner withdrew from the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over non-payment of dues by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He played for the Quetta Gladiators’ franchise as a bowling all-rounder.

In a tweet, Faulkner informed, “I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the PSL due to the PCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.”

Screengrab of the tweet by James Faulkner

As such, the 31-year-old cricketer will not play the two upcoming matches against the Multan Sultans and the Karachi Kings. He had expressed hope that the Pakistani fans will understand his precarious situation.

James Faulkner added, “It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the PCB and PSL.”

Screengrab of the tweet by James Faulkner

According to a report published by ESPN Cricinfo, Faulkner had grown increasingly tense over the non-payment of dues by the Pakistani Cricket Board. Things reportedly came to a head Friday when the Australian cricketer hurled his bat and helmet from the lobby floor balcony onto a chandelier following a discussion with a PCB official before leaving for the airport.

PCB cries foul, to release detailed statement soon

In a desperate bid to save its face before the international cricket community, the Pakistan Cricket Board tried to do last-minute damage control.

Screengrab of the tweet by PCB

“The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner’s false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter,” it said in a statement. The 2022 edition of the Pakistan Super League commenced on January 27 and will conclude on February 27 this year.

As per norms followed by the PCB, they have always made player payments in advance before recovering money from the franchises, which stands to explain why Faulkner’s grouse with the PCB and not with his franchise, Quetta Gladiators, who have distanced themselves from the issue, stating that the dispute lies with the PCB.

Faulkner featured in 6 matches in this PSL season, scalping 6 wickets and scoring 49 runs.