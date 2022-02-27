Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s nephew Mubashir Azad has left Congress and joined the BJP on Sunday 27th February 2022. He formally joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Jammu.

Mubashir Azad is the son of Liaqat Ali Bhat who is the youngest brother of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Mubashir Azad has been an active member of the Congress party. It is being speculated that the elections may take place in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of this year. This party switch by Mubashir Azad is therefore important.

Prominent political persons joining BJP in presence of J&K BJP President Sh. @ImRavinderRaina and other leaders at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.https://t.co/YWLsIKuEBy — BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) February 27, 2022

While joining the party, Mubashir Azad has said, “The Congress party is marred in infighting… while under the leadership of Modi the work for the welfare of the people is taking place on the ground.” He has also mentioned that his uncle was disrespected by the Congress leadership. He said, “The way the Congress treated (Ghulam Nabi) Azad, one of the charismatic leaders of the party and former chief minister, has hurt the sentiments of the common masses. He was praised by the prime minister for his service to the nation but was sidelined by the party.” However, he has made it clear that he had not discussed with his uncle about his intentions of joining the BJP.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina has welcomed Mubashir Azad into the party. He has said, “Mubashir Azad joining the party is a turning point that will pave the way for more young activists from the Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of the Chenab Valley region to join the party.”

He further added, “The BJP is growing fast with the joining of political leaders from opposition parties, social workers from all communities whether Hindus, Muslims, Gujjars, Bakarwals, and Paharis.”

Earlier in April 2009, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s brother Ghulam Ali had also joined the BJP.