On Friday, DMK leader Dr DNV Senthilkumar S mocked the BJP government by making the Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ comment in the parliament. In his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President, the leader said that if government at all wants to implement the National Education Policy, it should do it in their ‘gaumutra’ states.

Senthil Kumar was furious over the execution of National Education Policy in the state of Tamil Nadu. He alleged that the government was pressuring the state with NEP and that it should consider using the ‘successful Dravidian model’ instead across India for enhancing education.

“According to NEP, gross enrollment ratio has to be 50 per cent which Tamil Nadu has achieved long ago. If they want to implement this policy, they should implement the Dravidian model for the development of the country. Why is their policy being thrust upon us? We reject it. If they want to implement it, they should do it in their gau-mutra States”, he said in his 6 minute long speech.

He added that India’s gross enrollment ratio is 24.6 per cent and that of Tamil Nadu was much better due to the ‘successful’ Dravidian model. “We have set principles and set model, the Dravidian model which is successful. The government should implement Dravidian model throughout India”, he reiterated.

Meanwhile, he also expressed his angle over the government for not allowing the Tamil Nadu tableau in Delhi’s Republic Day parade. He said that the Centre rejecting the 5 mins portrayal of the Tamil Nadu tableau at the Parade has hurt the sentiments of the state.

He further hit at the government for instead allowing the Uttar Pradesh tableau that was based on the theme of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. “Tamil Nadu tableau was to respect several freedom fighters from the state like Velu Nachiyar, VO Chidambaram, Kamarajar, etc. But the government allowed squirrels, cows, body of a human head and men clad in saffrons to parade on the ground”, he added blatantly.

Senthil Kumar also quoted the Freedom House World Report that drops India’s status from a free to partly free country. He backed the report that mentions, “Modi and his party are tragically driving India itself toward authoritarianism”.

Earlier, TMC MP Mahua Moitra had also spoken the langauge of Islamists and mocked the BJP government by making ‘gaumutra’ remark. Ahead of her Lok Sabha speech, she took to Twitter and said, “Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get the heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too.”

Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address.



Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 3, 2022

It is worth noting that the ‘gaumutra’ jibe has been used by Islamists and their apologists, including the Pulwama terrorist Ahmed Dhar who had said that he killed the CRPF soldiers to kill those who ‘drink cow urine’, to mock Indians, especially Hindus.

In 2019, a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist in a suicide attack had killed as many as 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. Following the attack, a video was released in which the terrorist Ahmed Dhar could be heard saying he wanted to punish and kill the ‘cow urine drinkers’ in the name of Allah.