The ongoing Punjab assembly elections have taken a dramatic turn after the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab requested the senior superintendent of police Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar to register an FIR against AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for violating the model code of conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties. This request was sent through a letter dated 19th February 2022. The Chief Electoral Officer has taken this step in response to a complaint raised by the Shiromani Akali Dal on 18th February 2022.

The letter by the Chief Electoral Commission to the police officials.

According to the copy of the letter posted by ANI, the state election commission has directed the Mohali administration to file a case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for violating the guidelines of the election commission. Kejriwal had released a video in which he had thrown allegations against Sukhbir Singh Badal’s party Shiromani Akali Dal. The Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab has informed that the clip was not approved by the state-level media certification and monitoring committee.

The CEO in the letter said that the video was ‘sheer violation of the rule 4.4.2(B) DONT’s (v) of manual on Model Code of Conduct’ and other related guidelines. Therefore, the EC official requested the SSP of SAS Nagar to register the FIR as per legal provisions.

The video uploaded on the Facebook account of AAP Punjab, URL (https://www.facebook.com/AAPPunjab/videos/4737478313015438) of which has been mentioned by the EC in the letter, has been removed by AAP Punjab now.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal had objected to the video appeal of Kejriwal addressed to Akali Dal voters. The party had then filed a complaint with Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer against Arvind Kejriwal. Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler is the vice president and the spokesperson of the party. He had registered a complaint on 18th February 2022.

Video appeal by Arvind Kejriwal released on 18th February 2022

The party had said “Arvind Kejriwal released a video message making an appeal to the voters of Shiromani Akali Dal to vote for AAP on the basis of unsubstantiated, false and frivolous claims misleading the people of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal strictly objects to such malicious and immoral tactics which are against the spirit of the Model Code of Conduct which provides a level playing field to all political parties.”

Party had also cited the case of Bikram Singh Majithia and said that Kejriwal keeps alleging other leaders and parties and then furnishes an apology.