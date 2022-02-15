In a recent development, it has been learnt that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been conducting multiple raids in South Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Close to 9 places in Mumbai and 1 in Thane have been raided by the ED including the residences of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar and brother Iqbal Kaskar.

Interestingly, many news sources have reported that the ongoing raids also involve an investigation of a property deal related to a senior politician from Maharashtra. It has been said that a local politician who allegedly had a deal with one of Dawood’s aides is also under the scanner of ED in the money laundering case that is being investigated. Marathi news agency ABP Majha has reported further that investigation by ED is primarily based on probing deals struck by Haseena and Iqbal with a senior politician from Maharashtra. The ED in the coming days might take Iqbal Kaskar into custody for further investigation. Iqbal is currently in Jail.

Recently, The ED has registered a money laundering case against Pakistan-based fugitive Dawood Ibrahim based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Among the premises raided by the ED, some are in the Nagpada area which was once the stronghold of Dawood. The ED is also reportedly investigating the Hawala angle, through which Dawood diverted his illegal money for spreading terrorism, promoting anti-national activities and creating a rift between religious groups in India.

A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has already been registered against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

ED investigation after Fadnavis’ allegation?

Earlier in November 2021, Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis alleged in a press conference that he has proof against sitting NCP minister Nawab Malik and his family who were involved in a land deal with the convicts of Mumbai 1993 blasts in 2005. Fadnavis had informed that Malik and his family, in the name of company ‘Solidus’ had purchased land in Mumbai’s Kurla from owner Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel.

Another person is Mohammad Salim Ishaq Patel alias Salim Patel as he’s known – front man of Haseena Parker.

He was arrested in 2007 with Haseena Parkar in land grabbing

and other fraud issues.

It is imperative to note here that Sardar Shah Wali Khan was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blast case and Salim Patel is also said to be the close aide of Haseena Parkar during her lifetime. Talking about the case Fadnavis said, “There is a direct connection with the underworld. I have documents of five property deals. Four properties were purchased connected with the underworld. I will ascertain which appropriate authorities, whether it is the police, ED, NIA, and hand it over to them.”