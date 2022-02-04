Friday, February 4, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala govt suspends employee for sharing a video of CM Pinarayi Vijayan dressed in shirt and trousers in Dubai

A video had gone viral on social media in which Vijayan was seen exiting from the Dubai airport wearing a full sleeve white shirt neatly tucked into black trousers, instead of his usual attire of dhoti and shirt.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dressed in shirts and trousers during his visit to Dubai/ Image Source: News18
In a brazen display of power, the Kerala government has suspended an employee working in Kerala’s Ge neral Administration Department for sharing a video of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dressed in a shirt and trousers in Dubai.

According to the reports, a video had gone viral on social media in which Vijayan was seen exiting from the Dubai airport wearing a full sleeve white shirt neatly tucked into a black pant, instead of his usual attire of dhoti and shirt.

A Manikuttan, the employee working as an attendant, had reportedly shared this particular video in a WhatsApp group of government attendants in the state secretariat. The employee had allegedly also criticised the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a message shared on WhatsApp.

Angered by his message on WhatsApp, the Kerala government served a suspension order to Manikuttan claiming that he had tarnished the Chief Minister’s image.

Here is the video of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dressed in shirts and trousers during his visit to Dubai:

It is being reported that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will now spend time in Dubai before returning home. He was supposed to return to Kerala directly from the US after his treatment on January 29.

Reportedly, the plan has been changed. He will now be spending some time in Dubai instead of flying to Thiruvananthapuram.

After a few days of holidays, Vijayan will inaugurate the Kerala pavilion during the ongoing Expo in Dubai on February 4. He is also believed to have arranged meetings with some of the UAE’s top leaders. He is expected to return to Kerala by February 7.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

