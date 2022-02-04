Friday, February 4, 2022
Centre approves renaming of two cities in Madhya Pradesh: Hoshangabad becomes Narmadapuram while Babai changed to Makhan Nagar

This change will officially take place on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti (Ratha Saptami) which comes on 7th February this year.

OpIndia Staff
Two cities in MP renamed
From 7th February 2022, Hoshangabad will be known as Narmadapuram while Babai will be known as Makhan Nagar.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has informed on Thursday 3rd February 2022 that the names of two cities in the state have been changed. Hoshangabad will now be known as Narmadapuram while Babai will become Makhan Nagar, both fall under Hoshangabad district. Shivaraj Singh Chouhan has posted this update on Twitter on Thursday night. This change will officially take place on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti (Ratha Saptami) which is on 7th February this year.

The chief minister has informed that the state government had sent a proposal to the central government for this name change and the union government had nodded to go ahead with this change in names. He has also expressed his gratitude towards the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the proposal.

In his tweet, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said “On the auspicious occasion of Narmada Jayanti, the Hoshangabad city situated on the banks of the holy river Narmada will be renamed as Narmadapuram. Narmada is the lifeline of the state. The division has already been named as Narmadapuram after the name of this river.”

He further said, “Babai, situated in Hoshangabad is the birthplace of the revered poet, journalist, and great writer Makhanlal Chaturvedi. He is the author of many great poetic verses like ‘Mujhe tod lena banmali, us path par tum dena fenk, Matrubhumi par sheesh chadhane jis path jaave, veer anek’ (which means Oh Gardener, pick me up and throw on the path taken by the braves to sacrifice their lives in service to the motherland). His hometown will now be known as Makhan Nagar.”

The Madhya Pradesh CM has also thanked the central government and the Prime Minister for accepting the proposal to change the names. He has said in his tweet “The Madhya Pradesh government had sent the proposal of renaming Hoshangabad as Narmadapuram and Babai as Makhan Nagar to the central government. The proposal is now accepted. I express my gratitude towards the central government and honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this pleasant decision taken in cohesion with the people’s aspirations.”

Makhanlal Chaturvedi was born on 4th April 1889. He was an eminent poet, writer, journalist, and playwright. He was also called Panditji. He had participated in India’s freedom struggle. He is remembered for his phenomenal contribution to the Neoromanticism movement in Hindi literature. He was awarded the first Sahitya Akademi award in Hindi literature in the year 1955. The government of India had conferred the Padma Bhushan award on him in 1963. He passed away on 30th January 1968.

 

