Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has informed on Thursday 3rd February 2022 that the names of two cities in the state have been changed. Hoshangabad will now be known as Narmadapuram while Babai will become Makhan Nagar, both fall under Hoshangabad district. Shivaraj Singh Chouhan has posted this update on Twitter on Thursday night. This change will officially take place on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti (Ratha Saptami) which is on 7th February this year.

The chief minister has informed that the state government had sent a proposal to the central government for this name change and the union government had nodded to go ahead with this change in names. He has also expressed his gratitude towards the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the proposal.

In his tweet, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said “On the auspicious occasion of Narmada Jayanti, the Hoshangabad city situated on the banks of the holy river Narmada will be renamed as Narmadapuram. Narmada is the lifeline of the state. The division has already been named as Narmadapuram after the name of this river.”

पवित्र नर्मदातट पर बसे होशंगाबाद शहर को अब मध्यप्रदेश की प्राणदायिनी मैया नर्मदा की जयंती के शुभ दिन से ‘नर्मदापुरम’ कहा जायेगा। पूर्व में ही संभाग का नाम नर्मदापुरम किया जा चुका है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 3, 2022

He further said, “Babai, situated in Hoshangabad is the birthplace of the revered poet, journalist, and great writer Makhanlal Chaturvedi. He is the author of many great poetic verses like ‘Mujhe tod lena banmali, us path par tum dena fenk, Matrubhumi par sheesh chadhane jis path jaave, veer anek’ (which means Oh Gardener, pick me up and throw on the path taken by the braves to sacrifice their lives in service to the motherland). His hometown will now be known as Makhan Nagar.”

होशंगाबाद में स्थित बाबई महान कवि, लेखक और पत्रकार आदरणीय माखनलाल चतुर्वेदी जी की जन्मस्थली है।



मुझे तोड़ लेना बनमाली, उस पथ पर देना तुम फेंक!

मातृ-भूमि पर शीश- चढ़ाने, जिस पथ पर जावें वीर अनेक… जैसी पंक्तियों के रचयिता के गृह नगर बाबई को हम अब माखन नगर के नाम से जानेंगे। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 3, 2022

The Madhya Pradesh CM has also thanked the central government and the Prime Minister for accepting the proposal to change the names. He has said in his tweet “The Madhya Pradesh government had sent the proposal of renaming Hoshangabad as Narmadapuram and Babai as Makhan Nagar to the central government. The proposal is now accepted. I express my gratitude towards the central government and honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this pleasant decision taken in cohesion with the people’s aspirations.”

होशंगाबाद को ‘नर्मदापुरम’ और बाबई को ‘माखन नगर’ करने का प्रस्ताव मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने केंद्र सरकार को भेजा था, जिसे स्वीकृति मिल गई है।



जन आकांक्षाओं के अनुरूप इस सुखद निर्णय के लिए माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी और केंद्र सरकार के प्रति हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 3, 2022

Makhanlal Chaturvedi was born on 4th April 1889. He was an eminent poet, writer, journalist, and playwright. He was also called Panditji. He had participated in India’s freedom struggle. He is remembered for his phenomenal contribution to the Neoromanticism movement in Hindi literature. He was awarded the first Sahitya Akademi award in Hindi literature in the year 1955. The government of India had conferred the Padma Bhushan award on him in 1963. He passed away on 30th January 1968.