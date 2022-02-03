The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested an autorickshaw driver identified as Abdul Nasir for sexually harassing a minor girl.

Nasir, who was an acquaintance, used to visit her home frequently. Her parents also warned Nasir against visiting the house. According to the reports, the accused Abdul Nasir often took the minor girl to the school.

The minor victim informed her mother that Nasir sexually harassed her on her way to school. A complaint has been filed in Vittal police station, Dakshina Kannada district.

A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO act. The police produced the accused before the court.