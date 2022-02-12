Saturday, February 12, 2022
HomeSportsIPL Auctions 2022: KKR buys Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crores
News ReportsSports
Updated:

IPL Auctions 2022: KKR buys Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crores

Two new teams – Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans have been added, making this season one of the biggest tournaments ever held across the world.

OpIndia Staff
Shreyas Iyer/ Image Source: PTI
5

Kolkata Knight Riders have bought Shreyas Iyer in Tata IPL auctions 2022. Kolkata Knight Riders have bought him for Rs. 12.25 crores

The right-handed top-order batsman – Shreyas Iyer had captained the Delhi Capitals in the last season, however, the team did not retain him for this season. Kolkata Knight Riders will is his second franchise.

A total of 10 teams will be participating in IPL 2022. Till now, the IPL was contested among eight teams. Two new teams – Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans have been added, making this season one of the biggest tournaments ever held across the world. The IPL 2022 is scheduled from April 2, and the finals will be held on June 3 2022.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshreyas iyer, kolkata knight riders, ipl auction
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,194FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com