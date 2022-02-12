Kolkata Knight Riders have bought Shreyas Iyer in Tata IPL auctions 2022. Kolkata Knight Riders have bought him for Rs. 12.25 crores

The right-handed top-order batsman – Shreyas Iyer had captained the Delhi Capitals in the last season, however, the team did not retain him for this season. Kolkata Knight Riders will is his second franchise.

A total of 10 teams will be participating in IPL 2022. Till now, the IPL was contested among eight teams. Two new teams – Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans have been added, making this season one of the biggest tournaments ever held across the world. The IPL 2022 is scheduled from April 2, and the finals will be held on June 3 2022.