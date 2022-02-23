On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Malik was issued summons to appear before the ED pertaining to a PMLA case related to elements linked to Dawood Ibrahim and the underworld.

After an interrogation that lasted several hours, Malik has been formally arrested by the ED. As per reports, he was taken for a medical examination from the ED office.

#WATCH | Mumbai: NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik being brought out of Enforcement Directorate office, to be taken for medical examination.



He has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/UMAVK5ZEVW — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

The Office of Nawab Malik had confirmed the news and said that the ED officials visited Malik’s house and took him away from his residence. “Today morning the ED had come to Nawab Malik’s residence. They accompanied saheb in his vehicle to the ED office. Advocate Amir Malik, Saheb’s son has accompanied saheb along with”, the tweet read. The minister was being questioned since 8 am.

Today morning the ED had come to @nawabmalikncp saheb’s residence. They accompanied saheb in his vehicle to the ED office. Advocate Amir Malik, Saheb’s son has accompanied saheb along with. — Office of Nawab Malik (@OfficeofNM) February 23, 2022

This is after the ED conducted raids in South Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Close to nine places in Mumbai and one in Thane were raided by the ED including the residences of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar and brother Iqbal Kaskar. The agency also took into custody Iqbal Kaskar who is imprisoned in Thane in an extortion case and presented him before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

According to the reports, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticised the act and said that this was being deliberately done to harass people who have been outspoken against misuse of central agencies. “If there is a Muslim activist who is their opponent, it is their habit to link his name to Dawood. When I was the CM of Maharashtra, they had tried to link my name with Dawood as well. This is an attempt to harass those who are speaking against the misuse of central agencies,” Pawar was quoted.

Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut also slammed the BJP led government and said the ED was being misused. “The way in which Nawab Malik was taken from his home by ED is a challenge to Maharashtra Govt. A minister is taken away by central agencies by coming to our state. After 2024, you’ll be probed too. Keep this in mind”, he added.

Nawab Malik is a sr leader & Maharashtra’s cabinet minister. The way in which he was taken from his home by ED is a challenge to Maharashtra Govt. A minister is taken away by central agencies by coming to our state. After 2024, you’ll be probed too. Keep this in mind: Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/hVAd56DPfT — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

Earlier on February 19, the National Investigation Agency had revealed that Ibrahim was planning to launch terror attacks on India using explosives and lethal weapons. He had formed a special unit with the aim of inciting violence in different parts of the country.

The premier agency also said that he has been transferring funds through Hawala channels to provide financial help to all those involved in a planned attack. He is involved in promoting anti-national activities and is also trying to create a rift between different religious groups, the agency added.

According to the reports, Nawab Malik’s name appeared in the process of investigation after the intelligence inputs directed the agency to look into the hawala transaction while probing a money laundering case against Ibrahim, Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel, Parkar and Javed Chikna. The agency traced several hawala transactions linked to money illegally obtained through extortion, drug trafficking, sale of real estate in Nagpada and Bhendi Bazaar area of Mumbai, and other unlawful activities.

Ibrahim and several of his associates have been named by the NIA along with their roles in terror activities, including hawala transactions, against India. A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has already been registered against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.