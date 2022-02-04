Friday, February 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMark Zuckerberg loses almost $30 billion in net worth in one day, Mukesh Ambani...
Economy and FinanceNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Mark Zuckerberg loses almost $30 billion in net worth in one day, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani now richer than Facebook founder

Following the wipeout, Zuckerberg has now been pushed into the twelfth spot on Forbes' list of real-time billionaires, below Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

OpIndia Staff
Mark Zuckerberg (L)
4

Mark Zuckerberg lost as much as $31 billion on Thursday as Meta Platforms Inc’s stock plunged 26 per cent, erasing nearly $251 billion in market value.

According to the reports, the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout has pulled down founder and Chief Executive Officer Zuckerberg’s net worth to $85 billion. Zuckerberg owns roughly 12.8% of Meta Inc’s stock, which was formerly known as Facebook.

As per reports, the overall stock value of Meta crashed by over 200 billion USD, roughly equivalent of the size of New Zealand’s economy. In the fourth quarter, Meta has reported a turnover of 33.67 billion$ but has made $10.3 billion in net profit, which is about 8% less than last year.

Following the wipeout, Zuckerberg has now been pushed into the twelfth spot on Forbes’ list of real-time billionaires, below Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Gautam Adani is the wealthiest Indian, whose net worth is around $90 billion. He is currently tenth on the list, closely followed by Mukesh Ambani, the eleventh richest globally, currently with $89 billion.

Amidst the large scale devaluation of Meta’s market value, Amazon founder and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos has added nearly $20 billion to his valuation after Amazon’s increased earnings. Bezos owns about 9.9% of the company and is currently the world’s third-richest man with $164 billion. Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk tops the list with $232 billion.

 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMeta shares plunge, Mark Zuckerberg loss, Facebook loss
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,132FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com