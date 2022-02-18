A top-level employee of Meta, the company that owns Facebook, was fired after he was caught in an amateur paedophile sting operation. ‘Predator Catchers Indianapolis’ is a group of anti-paedophile activists. On 17th February 2022, the group live-streamed a video on its YouTube channel in which Jeren Andrew Miles, manager of community development at Meta, was being questioned about alleged sexually explicit texts he had sent to a 13-year old boy.

As per a report by journalist Andy Ngo, Jeren Andrew Miles had communicated sexually explicit texts with a person who is reportedly a 13-year-old boy. Miles had allegedly made plans for the boy to meet him at Le Meridien Columbus hotel. ‘Predator Catchers Indianapolis’ group had caught him at the same spot. They questioned him about the whole incident and live-streamed it on their youtube channel.

This is so wild. Facebook/Meta’s Manager of Community Development, Jeren A. Miles, was allegedly caught in an amateur child sex sting. YouTube channel “Predator Catchers Indianapolis” live-streamed their interrogation of him. Read my breaking report:https://t.co/V0iePnkwKR pic.twitter.com/D1aw1BDdeP — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2022

After the sting operation, Jeren Andrew Miles has been reportedly fired from Meta. A Meta spokesperson told Daily Caller that he is no longer with the company. “The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated. The individual is no longer employed with the company. We are actively investigating this situation and cannot provide further comment at this time,” the spokesperson said.

Miles is 35 years old. He is on the board of directors of a California-based LGBTQ group called ‘Equality’. After this sting video was published, he has deleted all his social media accounts including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. According to Eric Schmutte, the man recording the live stream, all the chat logs and evidence will be sent to law enforcement in Columbus, Ohio, and Palm Springs, California where Miles reportedly lives.

The two-hour-long video of the original live stream of the sting video by ‘Predator Catchers Indianapolis’

While speaking to the Daily Caller News Foundation, a Meta spokesperson confirmed that Miles was a Meta employee, and was no longer with the company. The spokesperson further added, “The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated. The individual is no longer employed by the company. We are actively investigating this situation and cannot provide further comment at this time.”