Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Bappi Lahiri debuted as a music composer in the industry with the movie ‘Nanha Shikari’ in 1973. Some of his best works included Namak Halaal, Disco Dancer, Wardat, Saheb, Sailaab, Sharabi and more.

On February 16, Bollywood’s disco king, veteran music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. He was being treated for multiple health problems. He had contracted Covid-19 in April 2021, after which he was on complete rest.

Lahiri was being known for introducing disco music to India. He popularized the use of the genre in Indian cinema and gave some of the most popular blockbuster tracks in the 1980s and 1990s. Lahiri sang many songs himself. Last year, on his Instagram account, Lahiri revealed he made a debut as an actor in Kishore Kumar’s film Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi.

He debuted as a music composer in the industry with the movie ‘Nanha Shikari’ in 1973. Some of his best works included Namak Halaal, Disco Dancer, Wardat, Saheb, Sailaab, Sharabi and more.

