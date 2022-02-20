Amidst the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, a private college in Mysuru has made a special exemption for female Muslim students and reportedly allowed them to attend classes with hijab. As per reports, the decision was made by the college on Friday (February 18). The college administration has also cancelled the uniform rule and thus became the first college in Karnataka to take such a decision.

Deputy Director of Pre-University (DDPU) in Mysuru, Dk Srinivasa Murthy, informed, “Four students refused to attend classes without hijab and were protesting. I visited the college and held discussions with all. Meanwhile, the college announced that it is cancelling its uniform rule to allow the students to attend classes.”

Siasat reported that the decision of the college was influenced by protests from hijabi students who shunned the interim order of the Karnataka High Court. It was then that the private college decided to do away with uniforms and allow hijabi girls to attend classes, in light of upcoming examinations.

It must be mentioned that on February 10, the Karnataka High Court had issued a preliminary ruling in the Hijab row case and instructed students and stakeholders to not wear any religious garments or headdresses till the case is resolved.

Karnataka hijab controversy

Recently, some Muslim students from the PU College in Karnataka filed a petition in the High Court to allow them to attend classes wearing Hijab. They were denied entry into classes because the college management stated that the hijab is not part of the uniform and it cannot be allowed in classes. Since then, the ‘students’ have been protesting while wearing burqas.

The Muslim students had started wearing hijab and burqa to their school, college in defiance of the uniform rules since December 2021 after coming in touch with the Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in October 2021. The students had admitted being in consultation with the CFI.