Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a summit with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of signing a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with UAE on 18th February 2022. While addressing the summit, he said that he hopes to increase the mutual trade between the two countries from 60 billion dollars to 100 billion dollars. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, represented UAE in this virtually organized summit.

In his address, PM Modi has mentioned the personal efforts taken by the crown prince to improve bilateral relationships. He said, “Yours was a crucial role in strengthening our ties. We are thankful to you for the way you have taken care of the Indians in UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

हमारे संबंधों को मजबूत करने में आपकी व्यक्तिगत भूमिका अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण रही है।



कोविड महामारी के दौरान भी आपने जिस तरह U.A.E. के भारतीय समुदाय का ध्यान रखा है, उस के लिए मैं आपका सदैव आभारी रहूँगा: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 18, 2022

PM Modi also condemned the terrorist attacks that recently took place in UAE. He said, “We condemn the recent terrorist attacks in UAE. India and UAE will stand together against terrorism.”

हम हाल में U.A.E. में हुए आतंकी हमलों की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं।



भारत और U.A.E. आतंकवाद के विरुद्ध कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़े रहेंगे: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 18, 2022

PM Modi expressed his views on the comprehensive economic partnership agreement signed today. He said, “I am very happy to see that both the countries are today signing the comprehensive economic partnership agreement. It is mentionable that we could conclude the discussions regarding this important agreement within a time period of three months. Normally, it takes years to make such agreements.”

मुझे बहुत प्रसन्नता है कि हमारे दोनों देश आज Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement पर हस्ताक्षर कर रहे हैं।



यह उल्लेखनीय है कि इतने महत्वपूर्ण समझौते पर हम तीन महीने से भी कम समय में बातचीत संपन्न कर पाए।



सामान्य तौर पर इस प्रकार के समझौते के लिए वर्षों लग जाते हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 18, 2022

He further added, “This agreement represents the strong friendship, common attitude, and trust shared by the two countries. I believe that this will initiate a new era of the economic relationship we have. I hope that the trade between the two countries will increase from $60 billion to $100 billion in the upcoming five years.”

यह समझौता दोनों देशों की गहरी मित्रता, साझा दृष्टिकोण और विश्वास को दर्शाता है।



मुझे विश्वास है कि इससे हमारे आर्थिक संबंधों में एक नया युग आरम्भ होगा।



और हमारा व्यापार अगले पांच वर्षों में 60 बिलियन डॉलर से बढ़कर 100 बिलियन डॉलर तक पहुँच जाएगा: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 18, 2022

Underlining the ways to achieve this feat, Modi further said, “We can promote the start-ups from both the countries through joint incubation and joint financing. Likewise, we can also cooperate with each other by setting up advanced institutes of excellence for the skill development of our people.”

हम joint-incubation और joint-financing के माध्यम से दोनों देशों में स्टार्टअप्स को प्रोत्साहन दे सकते हैं।



इसी प्रकार, हमारे लोगों कौशल विकास के लिए हम आधुनिक Institutions of Excellence पर भी सहयोग कर सकते हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 18, 2022

He also mentioned the upcoming investments in Kashmir by UAE. He said, “Last month, the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir had visited the UAE, after which so many companies from the UAE have shown their interest to invest in Jammu and Kashmir. We welcome the UAE’s investment in Jammu and Kashmir in all the sectors including logistics, healthcare, and hospitality.”

पिछले महीने जम्मू-कश्मीर के उप-राज्यपाल की सफल U.A.E. यात्रा के बाद, कई अमिराती कंपनियों ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में निवेश करने में रूचि दिखाई है।



हम U.A.E. द्वारा जम्मू-कश्मीर में Logistics, healthcare, hospitality समेत सभी sectors में निवेश का स्वागत करते हैं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 18, 2022

A major highlight of the Virtual Summit was the signing and exchange of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal and Minister of Economy of UAE, H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri in the virtual presence of the two Leaders. The Agreement will provide significant benefits to Indian and UAE businesses, including enhanced market access and reduced tariffs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi especially thanked His Highness Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi for taking care of the Indian community during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also invited him to pay an early visit to India. In this summit, both the leaders expressed deep satisfaction at the continuous growth in bilateral relations in all sectors. The two Leaders also released Joint Commemorative Stamp on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and the 50th year of UAE’s foundation.