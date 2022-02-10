On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi slammed the Congress Party for seeking votes by displaying posters and cutouts of late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat ahead of the Uttarakhand State Assembly elections. “Congress is using late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s name to gather votes today. It had played politics over his name during his appointment as the first CDS, and is now using his name for votes”, said PM Modi while addressing a public meeting at Srinagar, Uttarakhand.

Congress party using late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s name to gather votes. They did politics over his name while his appointment as the first CDS. A leader of this party even called him ‘Sadak ka Gunda’: PM Modi in Uttarakhand’s Srinagar pic.twitter.com/aNXxfp9jXM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

He recalled that one of the Congress leaders had labelled the then Army Chief Bipin Rawat as ‘Sadak Ka Goonda’ and said that Congress has never had trust in the Indian Army. “When the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the terrorist attacks, Congress blatantly had questioned the courage and valour of our soldiers. They had asked for evidence of the attack, showing complete mistrust on the Indian Army”, he stated.

This is a week after Uttarakhand’s former Chief Minister Harish Rawat had informed that Congress will have photos of first CDS General Bipin Rawat, General Bipin Chandra Joshi, and other regional freedom fighters in their poll office. The Congress leader had stated that the late CDS General Bipin Rawat and General Bipin Chandra Joshi were the pride of Uttarakhand and therefore their photos would be displayed on the walls of the Congress office.

Remembering late CDS Rawat, PM Modi said that the people of Uttarakhand have always protected the country like a vigilant watchdog. “Today, memories of our brave son of Pauri Garhwal, General Bipin Rawat ji are making me emotional. He showed the country that the people of Uttarakhand do not only have courage like mountains but also have high thinking like the Himalayas,” PM Modi said in Srinagar, Uttarakhand.

It is important to note that Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen dancing and enjoying tribal dance in Goa, when the emotionally chocked nation was crying and paying heartfelt condolence to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. Showing severe disrespect towards the martyrs, Vadra had been to Goa to kick off the campaign for Goa Assembly Election.

Also, Ashlin Mathew, editor of the Congress mouthpiece National Herald had termed the incident of helicopter crash in which CDS Rawat breathed last as ‘divine intervention’. She had then deleted the tweet saying that it had nothing to do with the news of the chopper crash and CDS Rawat’s death.

Earlier in year 2017, the Congress’ former MP Sandeep Dixit had made controversial remarks against Late CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. Referring to one of his statements, he had said that the (then) army chief shouldn’t make statements like a ‘sadak ka gunda’. However, Dikshit had to withdraw his comments apologize as the Congress dissociated itself from his remark.

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the State Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10 this year.