On Wednesday, after the Congress Party in Punjab denied a ticket to its Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini, he filed nomination as an Independent candidate from the seat ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

Singh has alleged that the Congress Party has deliberately sidelined him after his wife Aditi Singh quit Congress to join the ruling BJP. Aditi Singh was a Congress MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli and had dared Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Rae Bareli.

Today Aditi Singh yet again hit out at Gandhi for denying the ticket to her husband and pressuring him to speak against their marriage. Furious Aditi Singh alleged harassment by Gandhi, saying, “Bin baap ki beti ko pareshan kar rahi hai Priyanka Gandhi. (Priyanka Gandhi is harassing a child without a father”.

Aditi further took a jibe at Congress’s slogan ‘ladki hun lad sakti hun’ and said, “Even I am a girl and am fighting continuously. Gandhi has mentally tortured me and my family. She has burdened my husband to speak against me and our marriage. There are so many families who stay apart. Why consider family and personal problems at the core of politics?”

It is pertinent to note that the Congress Party has given the Nawanshahr ticket to Satvir Palli Jhikki, chairman of District Planning Committee, who had already been announced a candidate by the Punjab Lok Congress. Before Angad Singh Saini filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate, he said to the media that the Congress party had made him feel like a criminal for marrying Aditi Singh.

“I met senior Congress leaders in Chandigarh and told them we had been living separately for 15 months, at which they pressured me to write against her on the social media. But I refused to stoop to such a level. There are problems in every marriage. But the party made my personal life public. I feel insulted and humiliated,” he was quoted.

Angad Singh also noted developments undertaken by him in his constituency and said that he was one of the youngest in the outgoing assembly to be named as general secretary of Nawanshahr’s Youth Congress wing in 2008 at the age of 18.

Uttar Pradesh state elections are scheduled to be held from 10 February to 7 March this year in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.