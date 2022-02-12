Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala today shared a clipped video from the speech of PM Narendra Modi to make misleading claims. The clip was taken from a speech by Modi given in an election campaign rally at Almora in Uttarakhand. In this clipped video, PM Narendra Modi is saying “Sab me daalo foot, Mil kar karo loot” which means “divide them all and loot them collectively”.

Sharing the clip, Surhewala wrote that the learnings from the British are still being utilised, referring to the infamous ‘divide and rule’ policy of the British empire. However, PM Modi used those words to describe the policy of the Congress party, but Randeep Singh Surjewala clipped the video to remove the mention of the Congress party.

In his tweet, Surjewala had added the caption “Learnings from the British rulers is used (by BJP) till date. But the people have now understood that BJP will lose.”

The netizens responded to Surjewala to expose him within minutes sharing the complete sentence along with the context PM Modi was referring to while he said those lines.

A Twitter user Naweed has replied to Randeep Singh Surjewala posting the full video of what Modi had actually said in his speech. Naweed has said in his tweet “Here is the full video Surjewala ji. Earlier, people like you would temper the heritage of this nation. Then the people of this country showed you your proper place. Now you are good for nothing except tempering with videos such as this one.”

In this complete video, Modi is saying “The only formula our opponents have is that ‘ divide them all and loot them collectively’. This has been the policy of the Congress party not only in Uttarakhand but in the whole nation. On the national spectrum Congress divides the people of the country on the basis of caste, religion, language and state; while within a state, it divides people of the state on the basis of the two sections in a state.”