Sonakshi Sinha rejects media reports of non-bailable warrant against her

Two days after it was reported that a non-bailable warrant had been issued against Sonakshi Sinha in connection to a fraud case, the Bollywood actress has dismissed the media reports as ‘rumours.’

In an Instagram story posted on Tuesday (March 8), Sinha wrote, “There have been rumours of a non-bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me.”

She further added, “I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity using my name.”

The Bollywood actress claimed that the unnamed man has been trying to gain publicity at her expense and extort money from her by tarnishing her image. She has requested the media to not fall prey to the accused’s nefarious plans.

While rejecting ‘rumours’ about any warrant against her, she said, “This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict…”

She has asked the media to respect her privacy and reiterated that there are no warrants against her.

Media reports about non-bailable warrant against Sonakshi Sinha

Reportedly, Sonakshi was signed for the ‘India Fashion and Beauty Awards’ event for which she charged a whopping amount of Rs. 37 lakh. As per media reports, event organiser Pramod Sharma asked the ‘Dabangg’ actress for his money after she failed to attend the event.

The award show was organised by Sharma at Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium on September 30, 2019. For the event, Sonakshi was approached through Abhishek Sinha, operator of Talent FullOn Company and Exeed Entertainment. In the deal, ₹28,17,000 was paid to Sonakshi Sinha in four instalments in June whereas Rs. 5 lakh was paid to the company as commission.

After a written agreement, the actress had shot promotional videos for the event but did not turn up for it finally. Sharma alleged that Sonakshi’s manager refused to refund him the money. He even tried to reach the actress multiple times but did not get a reply from her side.