The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Monday petitioned the Supreme Court for special leave to appeal the Karnataka High Court’s decision on the hijab dispute, which had effectively upheld the state’s ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions.

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court had upheld a government order (GO) that empowered college development committees of government colleges in the state to ban all religious attires inside the college premises and mandate uniform dress codes.

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi had held that the hijab was not an essential religious practice and hence the constitutional articles that grant religious freedom cannot be used to violate the uniform dress code rules mandated by respective educational institutions.

The Muslim organisation moved the Supreme Court through its Secretary, Mohammed Fazlurrahim along with two other petitioners namely, Munisa Bushra and Jaleesa Sultana.

Besides, AIMPLB, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, an Islamic clerics’ organisation has also filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the Karnatak an HC ruling on the hijab issue.

The organisation claims that the High Court’s decision is based on an incorrect interpretation of the Holy Quran and Hadis, as well as a misunderstanding of Islamic laws.

‘Don’t sensationalise’, Supreme Court refuses early hearing of appeal against Karnataka HC’s Hijab verdict

It may be noted that last week, the Supreme Court had refused an early hearing of the appeals against the Karnataka High Court verdict that effectively upheld the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state.

On March 24, Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to give any specific date for the hearing of the hijab pleas challenging the Karnataka high court order.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat argued before the Supreme Court, citing exams, and requesting that the appeal be heard on an expedited basis. According to Advocate Kamat, the students’ exams started on March 28, and if they were not allowed inside the classroom without their hijab, they would lose a year.

However, Chief Justice NV Ramana said, “Exams have nothing to do with the issue. Don’t sensationalise.” The court noted that it would hear the case in due course.

Earlier, the apex court had refused to hear the appeal urgently and had posted the matter after the Holi break.