On Wednesday, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple committee announced that the shooting of films or songs will not be allowed in the temple premises looked after by the Committee. The production house or the film institutions will have to submit the purpose of the film in writing and the committee will give permission only after examining the purpose.

According to the reports, the written submission by the production houses will be examined by competent authorities of the temple committee, who will examine the movie script and the purpose of filming. This is probably after the locals in the area recently objected to a shooting of a song in the Narsingh temple complex of Joshimath.

Our temples can’t be treated as just tourist spots. This decision was much needed. Thank you @AjendraAjay Ji for doing this. pic.twitter.com/3Q6SzpiS46 — Neha Joshi (@The_NehaJoshi) March 17, 2022

Chairman of the Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajendra Ajay confirmed that the committee would sanction the permission only if the script and purpose of the shooting is authentic. “Many temples are looked after by the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee and we have found that several films and songs are shot in these temple premises without permission. Hereinafter, shooting will be allowed only after proper examination”, he said.

He added that he had already issued orders aligned to the decision to the Chief Executive Officer of the committee. Meanwhile, Ajay has written to the District Magistrate Rudraprayag to stop the unwanted movement in winters despite the closure of the doors of the third Kedar Tungnath among the Panch Kedar. He informed that local people had objected against the tourists who visit the Tungnath temple complex and spread plastic garbage inside the premises during winters. “Religious sentiments of the people are hurt”, the letter stated.

He further has asked the authorities to make arrangements in the Tungnath area in winter, so that the movement of tourists is not affected and the religious sentiments of the people are also not hurt.