After seven state governments declared the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in their states, Congress CM of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel has urged PM Modi to declare the film tax-free on the national level. He has requested the PM to remove the central GST on this film and make it a tax-free film pan-India. The individuals have

Bhupesh Baghel made the demand on Twitter by saying in a tweet, “BJP MLAs have demanded that ‘The Kashmir Files’ be made tax-free. I request the Hon’ble Prime Minister to announce the removal of Central GST from this film. The film will be tax-free across the country.”

Bhupesh Baghel has also invited all the MLAs of Chhattisgarh to watch the film today. Informing about this on Twitter, he wrote, “Today all the esteemed members of the Assembly (including our party and the opposition) have been invited to watch the film ‘Kashmir Files’ together. Today at 8 pm, all of us MLAs/invited citizens will watch the film together at a cinema hall in the capital.”

आज विधानसभा के सभी सम्मानित सदस्यों (पक्ष-विपक्ष सहित) को एक साथ ‘कश्मीर फ़ाइल्स’ फिल्म देखने के लिए आमंत्रित किया है।



आज रात 8 बजे राजधानी के एक सिनेमा हॉल में हम सभी विधायक/आमंत्रित नागरिक एक साथ फिल्म देखेंगे। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 16, 2022

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has been declared tax-free by seven state governments viz. Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand. The film depicts the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus by Islamic terrorists that happened in the 1990s and their subsequent exodus. The film is released on 11th March 2022 and within less than a week it has become a massive hit on the box office.