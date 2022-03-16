Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Chhattisgarh: Congress CM Bhupesh Baghel urges PM Modi to declare ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free, invites all MLAs to watch the movie together

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has not declared the Kashmir Files tax free in his state as demanded by BJP MLAs, but asked Modi govt to exempt it from central GST

OpIndia Staff
After seven state governments declared the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in their states, Congress CM of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel has urged PM Modi to declare the film tax-free on the national level. He has requested the PM to remove the central GST on this film and make it a tax-free film pan-India. The individuals have

Bhupesh Baghel made the demand on Twitter by saying in a tweet, “BJP MLAs have demanded that ‘The Kashmir Files’ be made tax-free. I request the Hon’ble Prime Minister to announce the removal of Central GST from this film. The film will be tax-free across the country.”

Bhupesh Baghel has also invited all the MLAs of Chhattisgarh to watch the film today. Informing about this on Twitter, he wrote, “Today all the esteemed members of the Assembly (including our party and the opposition) have been invited to watch the film ‘Kashmir Files’ together. Today at 8 pm, all of us MLAs/invited citizens will watch the film together at a cinema hall in the capital.”

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has been declared tax-free by seven state governments viz. Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand. The film depicts the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus by Islamic terrorists that happened in the 1990s and their subsequent exodus. The film is released on 11th March 2022 and within less than a week it has become a massive hit on the box office.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

