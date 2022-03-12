Saturday, March 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBJD MLA Prashant Jagdev runs over villagers in an inebriated state, angry mob attacks...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev runs over villagers in an inebriated state, angry mob attacks him: What happened

Following the incident, a tense situation occurred in the village after the villagers stopped the MLA's car and vandalised it. The locals pulled the BJP MLA out of the car and beat him up, leaving him injured.

OpIndia Staff
BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev mows down villagers/ Image Source: Hindustan Times
5

Biju Janata Dal and Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev reportedly mowed down several people near the Banpur block office in Khordha on Saturday. According to the reports, the BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, ran his car over a crowd near Banpur village. At least ten people have sustained severe injuries, and several others picked up minor injuries after Jagdev ploughed his vehicle through the villagers.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when several villagers, reportedly supporters of the BJP, were marching towards the panchayat office for the chairperson election. Prashant Jagdev travelled on the same road to reach the panchayat office. The BJD MLA, who was stuck amidst the crowd, drove his car on them, injuring several BJP supporters.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on the internet. In the video, it was seen that a white SUV rammed into the villagers and mowed down them.

More than ten people, including four women and two police personnel, were injured.

Following the incident, a tense situation occurred in the village after the villagers stopped the MLA’s car and vandalised it. The locals pulled the BJP MLA out of the car and beat him up, leaving him injured. The police rescued Prashant Jagdev from the angry mob and tried to calm down the villagers.

All the critically injured locals and the BJD MLA have been shifted to a local hospital in Banpur. Meanwhile, the BJD MLA will be likely shifted to another hospital for further treatment.

“Around 500 to 600 people were assembled in front of the block office for the chairman election. However, Jagdev rammed his vehicle into the crowd in an inebriated condition and injured many of them. Some of the injured are in critical condition. This kind of hooliganism and irresponsible behaviour is not expected from an MLA,” said a local resident.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from across Odisha, with the Opposition demanding stern action against the suspended BJD leader.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,509FollowersFollow
26,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com