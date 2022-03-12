Biju Janata Dal and Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev reportedly mowed down several people near the Banpur block office in Khordha on Saturday. According to the reports, the BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, ran his car over a crowd near Banpur village. At least ten people have sustained severe injuries, and several others picked up minor injuries after Jagdev ploughed his vehicle through the villagers.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when several villagers, reportedly supporters of the BJP, were marching towards the panchayat office for the chairperson election. Prashant Jagdev travelled on the same road to reach the panchayat office. The BJD MLA, who was stuck amidst the crowd, drove his car on them, injuring several BJP supporters.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on the internet. In the video, it was seen that a white SUV rammed into the villagers and mowed down them.

Odisha MLA ploughs SUV into a crowd in inebriated state. Five people were injured. pic.twitter.com/h8vak7AxZw — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) March 12, 2022

More than ten people, including four women and two police personnel, were injured.

Following the incident, a tense situation occurred in the village after the villagers stopped the MLA’s car and vandalised it. The locals pulled the BJP MLA out of the car and beat him up, leaving him injured. The police rescued Prashant Jagdev from the angry mob and tried to calm down the villagers.

All the critically injured locals and the BJD MLA have been shifted to a local hospital in Banpur. Meanwhile, the BJD MLA will be likely shifted to another hospital for further treatment.

“Around 500 to 600 people were assembled in front of the block office for the chairman election. However, Jagdev rammed his vehicle into the crowd in an inebriated condition and injured many of them. Some of the injured are in critical condition. This kind of hooliganism and irresponsible behaviour is not expected from an MLA,” said a local resident.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from across Odisha, with the Opposition demanding stern action against the suspended BJD leader.