As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh, the party’s candidate for the Vidhan Sabha seat in Noida has made history by winning by a record margin. BJP candidate Pankaj Singh has astonished everyone by winning with a margin of 1,81,513 votes.

This is largest victory margin in assembly elections to date. He got 2,44,091 votes, while Samajwadi Party candidate Sunil Chaudhary finished second with 62,722 votes. The Bahujan Samajwadi Party’s Kripa Ram Sharma came third.

Prior to this, in the Maharashtra State-assembly elections in 2019, NCP leader Ajit Pawar defeated his nearest challenger by over 1.65 lakh votes, setting a new record in Assembly elections.

The first phase of the UP-Assembly elections was held on February 10 in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. Pankaj Singh is MLA from the Noida Vidhan Sabha seat. He maintained a lead from the very beginning of the counting.

Pankaj Singh has got 70.17% of the votes polled whereas Sunil Chaudhary and Kripa Ram Sharma have got 18% and 4.68% respectively.

Pankaj Singh is the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pankaj was elected to the Noida Vidhan Sabha seat in the 2017 UP Legislative Assembly election. He is the Vice-President of the BJP in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and has been involved in politics since 2002.

As per the election results of the assembly elections, BJP is set to win four out of five states. Whereas Congress has been completely eliminated from all five states. While BJP is winning Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, AAP is forming the next govt in Punjab.