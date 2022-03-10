Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed BJP workers and the general public at the party headquarters in Lucknow as the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form government in Uttar Pradesh after gaining a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

The BJP is poised to win 255+ seats in the election in Uttar Pradesh sweeping all others.

Yogi Adityanath arrived at the party headquarters in Lucknow at 05:30 p.m., where he was greeted by party members and all top leaders of the state. Swatantra Dev Singh, the state BJP president, greeted him with garlands and congratulated him on this victory. Singh praised the BJP workers and the people of Uttar Pradesh for giving Yogi Adityanath the mandate.

CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the crowd by thanking all for their efforts to make BJP win. He said “I am grateful to the people of Uttar Pradesh for giving us another opportunity to serve them. The people of Uttar Pradesh chose development and public order by voting for the BJP. I am grateful for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and guidance. PM Modi is to thank for the BJP’s victory in all four states.”

“Being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh is watched by all. There were questions on the public order in the state but we have proved that we have good public order by conducting elections without any incidence of violence in the state. I want to thank the Election Commission of India for conducting free and fair elections. There were fake allegations of EVM tampering but all the election and counting processes happened without any ruckus. The staff involved in the election procedure is to be thanked for this,” he added.

He further went on to state that the Public of Uttar Pradesh has chosen a Nationalist government and they have shown faith in BJP’s policy of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.” He reiterated that the double engine government will remain committed to the welfare of people in Uttar Pradesh.