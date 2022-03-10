Thursday, March 10, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAs BJP wins in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath addresses the public after his victory:...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As BJP wins in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath addresses the public after his victory: Here is what he said

Yogi Adityanath arrived at the party headquarters in Lucknow at 05:30 p.m., where he was greeted by party members and all top leaders of the state.

OpIndia Staff
As BJP wins in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath addresses public for the first time, here is what he said
Yogi Adityanath
91

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed BJP workers and the general public at the party headquarters in Lucknow as the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form government in Uttar Pradesh after gaining a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

The BJP is poised to win 255+ seats in the election in Uttar Pradesh sweeping all others.

Yogi Adityanath arrived at the party headquarters in Lucknow at 05:30 p.m., where he was greeted by party members and all top leaders of the state. Swatantra Dev Singh, the state BJP president, greeted him with garlands and congratulated him on this victory. Singh praised the BJP workers and the people of Uttar Pradesh for giving Yogi Adityanath the mandate.

CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the crowd by thanking all for their efforts to make BJP win. He said “I am grateful to the people of Uttar Pradesh for giving us another opportunity to serve them. The people of Uttar Pradesh chose development and public order by voting for the BJP. I am grateful for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and guidance. PM Modi is to thank for the BJP’s victory in all four states.”

“Being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh is watched by all. There were questions on the public order in the state but we have proved that we have good public order by conducting elections without any incidence of violence in the state. I want to thank the Election Commission of India for conducting free and fair elections. There were fake allegations of EVM tampering but all the election and counting processes happened without any ruckus. The staff involved in the election procedure is to be thanked for this,” he added.

He further went on to state that the Public of Uttar Pradesh has chosen a Nationalist government and they have shown faith in BJP’s policy of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.” He reiterated that the double engine government will remain committed to the welfare of people in Uttar Pradesh.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,461FollowersFollow
26,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com