CEC Sushil Chandra says EC ready for One Nation, One Election

One Nation One Election is a good suggestion but this needs a change in the Constitution. The Election Commission is fully geared up and is capable of holding all the elections simultaneously. We are ready to hold elections only once in 5 years: CEC Sushil Chandra pic.twitter.com/reixPOoqIl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

“According to the Constitution, all the elections should be held simultaneously. The parliament elections that are held since independence, three of them are simultaneous elections. It is only later that sometimes the Assembly was dissolved, sometimes Parliament, which disturbed the schedule,” he added.

The CEC further added, “It is to be decided in Parliament that should we take half of the assembly together and the next time, take the other half together, but the election commission is fully prepared and is capable of holding all the elections simultaneously and is ready to elect it only once in 5 years.”

Additionally, as the counting of votes for the 2022 Assembly Elections in the states of Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand continues, he refuted all the allegations of EVM tampering and stated that the counting of votes is an entirely transparent procedure.

One Nation, One Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly supported a “One Nation, One Election” system and a single voter list, arguing that holding elections every few months stifles growth. Governments will have more time for constructive work if the ONOE is implemented, as the enforcement of a model code of conduct impedes development and welfare activities. Furthermore, rather than campaigning incessantly, the ruling parties will also be able to concentrate on legislation and governance.

The execution of ‘One India, One Election’ with good policy and rule support, taking into consideration the rising requirement for stable governance and minimized ruckus, would be a significant shift.