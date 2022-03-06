Sunday, March 6, 2022
News Reports
Gujarat: Congress MLA suspended for 7 days for using unparliamentary language against state Home Minister

Congress MLA Punjabhai Vansh called Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi 'tapori' after he was not satisfied with the answer to question asked by another Congress MLA Naushad Solanki

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat Congress MLA Punjabhai Vansh has been suspended for 7 days from the state assembly as he had used unparliamentary word ‘tapori’ for Harsh Sanghavi who is the minister of state Home Affairs in the Gujarat state government.

The budget session of the Gujarat state assembly had started on 2nd March 2022. On the third day of the session, Congress MLA Naushad Solanki had asked a question. Reportedly, he did not get a satisfactory answer from the government. Therefore he had left his seat and had sat down on the floor of the assembly.

The minister of state Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi objected to this behavior of Naushad Solanki and said that such arrogance will not be tolerated. Then the Congress MLAs started a ruckus in the assembly. Later, the Congress MLA Punjabhai Vansh used the non-parliamentary word ‘tapori’ for the minister of state Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi. Listening to this, the revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi intervened and asked Punjabhai Vansh to withdraw his words.

Congress MLA Punjabhai Vansh withdrew his words. But, later, the BJP state assembly whip Pankaj Desai moved a proposal of suspending him for 7 days. The proposal was passed with a majority and it was approved. So the Congress MLA Punjabhai Vansh had to walk out of the assembly.

